Four strategies to integrate technology into your business operations — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Evaluate your current technology setup

Similar to a financial audit, an audit of your current technology setup will show you specific areas for improvement.

Includes –

Performance evaluation of management/performance monitoring software or tools

Validating data privacy and security measures

Review the performance of AI tools

The reason for conducting these reviews is to identify weaknesses in the current system. (If you haven't taken advantage of the tool yet, don't worry; we're going to explore four specific strategies.)

Recognizing the gaps after analyzing the audit report will give you an accurate list of business needs that require a better solution.

For example, you might already have a fleet management system in place, but realize that the cost of servicing your vehicles is increasing. Knowing this fact opens up new paths. Perhaps it would be wise to invest in battery intelligence software. Alternatively, you might choose a system with built-in battery intelligence tools.

Tip: To ensure a smooth audit, create an audit checklist before conducting the audit.

arrive at a strategy.

Four strategies for integrating technology into your business

The strategies described here are useful for managers in industries ranging from the automotive industry to the technology industry to the marketing industry.

1. Use the fleet work order template

Once you're finally done filling out spreadsheets and paper forms, it's time to find the right work order software for your fleet.

why? To simplify the long process of issuing and completing work orders.

Let's take a look at a typical workflow for fleet managers that doesn't use work order templates.

Scenario: Vehicle needs servicing.

The vendor calls the manager and informs him

The manager calls the relevant person (usually a technician) and asks them to look into the problem and complete it.

For large fleet management systems, a technician calls another technician to manage this specific segment and location.

As long as no calls are missed and there is clear communication between all three parties, the job gets done.

It's a really long process. Not the most reliable either.

Reduce this 4-5 step process to a 1-step method by incorporating a fleet work order template. Use templates like these to (accurately) monitor and manage hundreds of vehicles. Through these, technicians can learn about vehicle parts that need repair, vehicle service expirations, vendors scheduled to repair the vehicle, and more.

Choose a customizable template so you can edit the fields according to your business requirements.

What are the benefits of these templates?

Streamline fleet maintenance

Streamline your repair workflow

Build a detailed service history

Give you control over your service spending

Say goodbye to constant calls, messages, and emails to your technicians.

Clear communication (because everyone involved has access to the template and knows what to do)

save time

In addition to in-house vehicle tracking, you can now also track outsourced maintenance, providing a comprehensive vehicle maintenance system.

