Ornamental plant startup Flora wins offer through skillful negotiation





A self-proclaimed “serial plant killer” appeared on ABC's “Shark Tank” and took home a $300,000 offer for his houseplant health company, Flora.

Flora was founded in 2022 by Aabesh De, a former Microsoft employee who quit a “cushy” six-figure job to develop a soil meter and an accompanying app that informs people about the health of their houseplants. . Mr. De came up with the idea during the COVID-19 pandemic when he was not considerate enough to ruin one of his mother's favorite plants. Ta.

“My dear mother gave me a precious rose bush that she had had for many years,” De, 29, said on the show. “And she ended up killing it in a short period of eight days.”

He explained that the $64 soil meter and free app “takes the guesswork out of caring for your plants by letting you know exactly what moisture, temperature, light, and other important factors you need to plan.” . Customers can subscribe to the premium version of the app for $9.99 per month or $59.99 per year, which includes 24/7 “Plant Diagnostic” support, access to a “Plant Doctor” and soil contamination support with a single soil meter. You can get benefits such as the ability to The number of houseplants is unlimited.

De asked for $300,000 in exchange for a 10% stake in Flora, noting that the company had lifetime gross sales of $192,000 in 2023 and said it was “not yet profitable.” . “Year-to-date, we've spent about $180,000 so far…We lost about $500,000 last year.”

Soon, Mr. De encountered a roadblock. Three of his five judges on the episode had no personal interest in houseplants. Robert Herjavec, Mark Cuban and Kevin O'Leary all turned down the offer, with O'Leary saying he was “shocked” by the presentation but didn't care enough about the industry to invest.

Barbara Corcoran said she loves plants but has problems with Flora's business model. She says, “I would never choose a subscription model after purchase.'' [the soil meter]”That's a problem, so I'm sorry, I'm taking a break,” she said.

That's why Lori Greiner didn't want to shout out the percentage she needed to participate. Mr. De urged her to offer $300,000 for 30% of Flora anyway.

“What do you think about $300,000 for 15% equity and 5% advisory equity?” De asked. “If we still think there's too much of a difference, we'll talk about things like royalties.”

This caused a stir, with several judges calling De De a shrewd negotiator. In the end, Mr. Greiner and Mr. De agreed to a $300,000 payment of 15% equity, 5% advisory equity, and a royalty of $2 per unit sold until the investment pays off.

“I think you're very smart, and I like to invest in very smart people,” Greiner said. “The deal is done.”

