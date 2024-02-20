Nvidia stock falls, market cap lags behind Google's parent company Alphabet





Nvidia Founder and CEO Jensen Huang Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Nvidia made headlines last week when it became the third most valuable company in the United States, surpassing Amazon and Google's parent company Alphabet. Thanks to this surge, even the companies the AI ​​chipmaker has a stake in are feeling the ripple effects of their interest in Nvidia themselves.

Tarek El Moussa's path from debt to millionaire | Your wallet

But this week, the tide has decisively changed. Nvidia had its worst day on the stock market since December 2022, the day before it announced its quarterly results. On Tuesday morning (February 20), the company's stock price was $741, giving it a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion (more than Amazon's $1.75 trillion and Alphabet's $1.78 trillion at market open). ). After that, NVIDIA stock fell by as much as 8.6%, and by the time the stock price started to recover, the market capitalization had fallen to $1.67 trillion.

Now, the rankings have been restructured and Alphabet has once again replaced Nvidia.

Either way, this is a bad sign for Nvidia. Nvidia is already attracting attention from investors as it prepares to release financial information after the bell tomorrow (February 21). Wall Street wants to know if the corporate bubble will burst, and it appears it is on the brink of doing so.

Notably, Nvidia is still a long way off the bottom. The company's stock price is still up about 40% since early January and about 200% from a year ago, and it remains a top AI chip supplier to businesses and governments alike.

Small changes in Nvidia's stock price have a big impact. Compared to other tech giants such as Apple and Alphabet, NVIDIA has fewer stocks with high stock prices, and small wins and losses in the stock market have a greater impact on its market capitalization than these companies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://qz.com/nvidia-stock-dropping-behind-alphabet-amazon-1851271675 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos