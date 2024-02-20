Post-pandemic workforce and human capital by WITI's David Layton





Disruption Interruption podcast host and veteran communications disruptor Carla Jo Helms recently sat down with David Layton, visionary relationship builder and CEO of WITI (Workforce Innovation, Trust, and Influence) and how rapidly emerging technological advances are shaping the nature of work. , that suddenly changed during the coronavirus pandemic.

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — More than 40% of companies have adopted some form of work-from-home policy in recent years, but the number of telecommuters still accounts for 7-10% of all companies. I have never exceeded it. Working population. Most employees cite work-from-home boundary issues and social isolation as the main disadvantages of working from home. Companies must change their business strategies to accommodate the vastly different social needs of remote workers. (1)

WITI President and CEO David Leighton talks to Karla Jo Helms, host of the Disruption/Interruption podcast, to introduce the breakthrough concept of Community as a Service (CaaS) and help navigate remote and hybrid work models. Share your insights about gates. At the same time, it emphasizes the importance of true diversity in the technology industry.

Layton emphasizes the evergreen belief that “companies get the most out of their employees when they are happy and engaged in what they are doing.”

Important points:

Workplace transformation and the rise of remote work

The evolution of human capital and the impact of LinkedIn

Community as a Service: A new approach to networking

Evolution of WITI and its impact

New work-from-home culture

Community as a service concept

WITI and the future of innovation

Links: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidleighton/ Company website: http://www.witi.com/

Disruption Interruption is a podcast where you can hear from some of today's biggest disruptors in industry. Learn what motivated them to innovate and how they overcame opposition to adoption.

story continues

Disruption Interruption can be listened to via the Podbean app and available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.

About Disruptions Disruptions: Disruptions are occurring on an unprecedented scale, impacting every industry, including medical technology, finance, IT, e-commerce, shipping, and logistics, whose schedules have been completely disrupted by the coronavirus. This has been brought forward by more than 10 years. But who are these destroyers and when did they say “That's it! I experienced it!”? It’s time for interruptions and interruptions with host Carla Jo “KJ” Helms, a veteran communication interrupter. KJ interviews bad guys who are disrupting their industries and changing economic networks made obsolete by systems that resist progress. She delves into the secrets of industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries to uncover the common and not-so-common traits that are changing our economic markets and lives. Visit http://www.disruptioninterruption.com to meet some of the world's leading pioneers who continue to succeed even with arrows on their backs.

About Carla Jo Helms: Carla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR Strategist at JOTO PR Disruptorors.

Carla Jo explores how unforgiving business can be when there are millions of dollars at stake, and whether some companies will be happily chosen and others brutally rejected. I learned firsthand how decisions are determined by the control of public opinion. Crisis Management graduate Carla Jo has worked with trial lawyers, private investigators, and the media to help bring good companies back into the favor of public opinion. Carla Jo operates on an ethic of getting it right the first time instead of relying on it. Don't take second chances and do what it takes to excel. Mr. Helms discusses public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, companies can harness the power of anti-PR to move markets and influence market perceptions. I speak globally about how we can give.

About David Layton: David Layton, President and CEO of WITI – Workforce Innovation, Trust, and Influence, has been instrumental in shaping the global technology landscape since 1989. WITI has emerged as the premier global organization for professionals in which technology plays a key role. It plays a vital role in their career, business and personal endeavors. A visionary relationship builder, David's network across multiple industries highlights his expertise in building strategic partnerships.

David served as Chairman of Risk Analysis Group, a respected security strategy firm focused on integrated risk management (SM). The initiative emphasized applying business principles across the enterprise designed to protect and optimize an organization's workflows. Previously, he co-founded Criterion Research, which employs highly specialized engineers and executives specializing in Internet, software, semiconductor and venture capital companies. He also held key roles at Borland International, a global software giant. His work with Transmeta revolutionized chip manufacturing, and he was an integral part of Mark Benioff's last project at Oracle before he started Salesforce. David currently serves on the advisory boards of TheCalendar.com, Meet Yourself, and Author's League.

References: 1. Carpenter, Jennifer L. “Building Community in the Virtual Workplace,” Cyber ​​Harvard University, 2023, cyber.harvard.edu/fallsem98/final_papers/Carpenter.html.

media contact

Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR, 727-777-4629, [email protected], http://jotopr.com/

Sision

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prweb.com/releases/disruption-unveiled-the-post-pandemic-workforce-and-human-capital-with-david- leighton-of-witi-302065231.html

SOURCE Interrupt Interrupt

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/disruption-unveiled-post-pandemic-workforce-130500786.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos