



New trailer reveals gameplay details

What do you do when you wake up in a world without color? If you're a resident of Inkopolis, you'll do whatever you can to paint the town pink (or blue, or yellow, or whatever). Climb the Spire of Order and brighten up the world in the second Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass single-player DLC* side order for Splatoon 3 on Nintendo Switch, arriving on February 22nd. This is the spirit necessary for

Check out the overview trailer for the latest information before leaving your mark on the immaculate ruins of this once-bustling city.

In InSide Order, you play as Agent 8, a resident of Inkopolis. Agent 8 wakes up in a new order of things. There, the color spectrum changes from white to a slightly white-ish gray to so-so. That's pretty much it. What do Octolings do? Think of ways to bring some color back into your photos. That's it. Along with a drone claiming to be Pearl, a member of Off the Hook, Agent 8 must fight his way to the top of the Spire of Order, battling hordes of surprising enemies and obstacles. It won't.

Each level of the spire has a goal that changes each time you attempt it, becoming more difficult the higher you climb. Goals may include defeating enemies, securing a specific area for a set amount of time, or overcoming other skill-testing challenges. Use the color chips you receive to make enhancements like increased fire rate, increased damage output, and more to customize your palette to your liking. If you fail to reach the top you'll have to start over, but the color chips you collect are converted into currency that can be exchanged for permanent and useful upgrades. These upgrades may give you a chance to reach the top next time.

Designed for multiple replays as you update Agent 8 with powerful (and colorful) abilities, Side Orders is a fun way to level up your Splatoon skills for beginners and veterans alike. It's a rewarding method.

And with the new Splatoon 3 Fresh Season starting March 1st, those skills will have to be sharp. This season brings new multiplayer stages such as the Merlin Airport Battle Stage and the Bone Rattle Arena Salmon Run Stage, new weapons such as the Brella and Duary variations, and additional new items such as the Fizzbang that can be used during Splatfest** will be done. You can check out the new Fresh Seasons trailer here.

Purchase the Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass now and get ready for release on February 22nd.

