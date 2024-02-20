University teams are researching ways to refine rare earth elements needed for smartphones and other technological devices





smartphone. permanent magnet. guidance system. laser. Medical image processing.

Many of the high-tech tools we use in our daily lives rely on rare earth elements because of their desirable magnetic, luminescent, and electrical properties. With demand for rare earths at an all-time high, it is critical for manufacturers to be able to efficiently extract and process rare earths.

Chemistry and Materials Engineering (CME) Associate Professor David Cantu, CME Assistant Professor Maryam Raeeszadeh-Sarmazdeh, and Chemistry Professor Ana de Bettencourt-Dias will join.

The research team, led by Cantu, recently received a $600,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to identify extractants that can bind to and efficiently separate certain rare earth elements.

The team has expertise combining a wide range of skills, including peptide engineering, spectroscopy and molecular simulation techniques, using peptides (strings of amino acids) to bind to specific lanthanide elements (lanthanides are They make up 15 of the 17 elements classified as rare elements). earth).

“Rare earths are difficult to refine because natural ores typically contain multiple lanthanides,” Cantu says. “Current extractants are poorly capable of separating certain lanthanide ions from other lanthanide ions, and purification of lanthanides is very costly and environmentally unfriendly.”

“Identification of extractants that bind specific lanthanide ions would reduce energy and solvent consumption in lanthanide purification, significantly reducing environmental impact,” Cantu added. “This means that the rare earth refining process can be done entirely within the United States.”

