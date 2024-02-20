73-year-old New Jersey man says Apple Watch saved his life





LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (CBS) – A retired accountant in Lawrenceville, N.J., says a smart watch saved his life.

Frank Hagerty didn't think he had a heart problem, but he's glad he had the heart rate app enabled on his Apple Watch.

“I wanted to be cool. I always thought these looked really sharp. Hip and stylish,” Hagerty said.

While certainly trendy, the Apple Watch has been a lifesaver for Hagerty.

“My wife and I were sleeping when the alarm on our watch went off,” Hagerty said.

The alert said my heart rate was too low, around 30. A normal pulse is 60 to 100 beats per minute.

“They put me in an ambulance and rushed me to the hospital,” Hagerty said.

Emergency department doctors were shocked to find that the 73-year-old Lawrenceville man had no symptoms.

“He said, 'Are you feeling dizzy? Does your chest hurt? Is everything okay?' I said, 'I feel like I could run a marathon.' And his response was, “Maybe you can get to the end of the hole,'' Hagerty said.

Haggerty eventually obtained a pacemaker to regulate his slow heart rate.

“He ended up suffering from what is called a complete heart block, which is an electrical phenomenon within the heart where the heart's inherent selection system malfunctions,” said Hagerty cardiologist and Capital・Dr. Keith Wolfson, who works for Health, said.

Wolfson said the Apple Watch is fairly reliable in situations like Hagerty's, but some bugs need to be ironed out.

Now that he's back to exercising, Hagerty has a newfound appreciation for his superior technology.

“Frankly, if I hadn't been wearing my watch, I wouldn't be sitting here today,” Hagerty said. “That's my best friend, I'll say it in front of his wife.”

With his heart in order, Haggerty and his wife can refocus on the puzzle and enjoy life together.

Mr. Hagerty has an Apple Watch SE. The National Institutes of Health recently published a study that reviewed 18 studies on smartwatches' ability to detect arrhythmia, and found their accuracy to be high.

This article has been updated with the correct spelling of Dr. Keith Wolfson's last name and Capital Health.

