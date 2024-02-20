Introducing Gemini Business and Enterprise for Google Workspace





Google's Gemini efforts will continue with upcoming “Business” and “Enterprise” plans for Workspace customers.

Today, an upcoming changelog spotted by Testing Catalog and Dylan Roussel on X/Twitter reveals the existence of “Gemini Business” and “Gemini Enterprise” plans. This will give “Google Workspace customers access to Gemini's 1.0 Ultra, one of Google's most capable AI models, and enterprise-grade data protection.” This means that “conversations are not used to train the Gemini model.”

New Gemini release updates

The ability to edit and run Python code snippets directly from Gemini is extremely useful.

The new project is also great. What a crazy month for Gemini!

— Dylan Roussel (@evowizz) February 19, 2024

According to Roussel, clicking the “Upgrade now” link will take you to the existing Google Workspace page for Duet AI. This suggests that Gemini Business and Enterprise offer access to “help create, organize, and visualize” features and side panels for Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drive, Chat, and Meet. I am.

It is unclear from the leaked changelog alone whether Gemini Business/Enterprise will also provide standalone access to Gemini Advanced at gemini.google.com. Additionally, the differences between the two layers are unclear. There can be a variety of features, and they also depend on the size of your company and the number of seats you need.

Google announced in August that Duet AI would cost $30 per month per account. Meanwhile, the Gemini feature in the Workspace app will also be available to the Google accounts of individuals who subscribe to the $19.99/month Google One AI premium plan. Google said earlier this month that it would be available soon, but the Gemini Business and Enterprise announcements make it seem like that won't happen.

Gemini Advanced's first unique feature, on the other hand, is the ability to run Python code snippets “directly in Gemini's user interface.” This helps you experiment, edit, and verify that your code works as intended.

These coding features are particularly useful for two main use cases: training and validation. For example, students can play with Gemini's code examples to better understand how their changes affect the output. This interactive learning experience will help you understand coding concepts more effectively. Alternatively, developers can immediately check whether the code generated by Gemini runs correctly before copying it. This saves you time and ensures that the code you use will work.

These two changelog entries are separate and the Python feature is dated one day ago. As usual, timing may vary and may be later than this Tuesday and Wednesday.

