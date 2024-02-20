DCS launches digital technology innovation business





Singapore-based DCS Card Center (DCS) has launched DCS Innov, a business unit dedicated to spearheading digital innovation in the fintech space in Asia Pacific. This is a strategic move that the company believes will drive meaningful change in payments. industry.

The business unit is built on four strategic pillars: Co-Creation and Expansion, Web3 Payments, Embedded Finance, and Labs.

The Co-Creation and Expansion pillar forms the main focus for businesses to proactively seek partnerships and engagement within the payments ecosystem and drive innovative initiatives that generate new revenue streams.

The division's Web3 payments pillar is aimed at ushering in the evolution of next-generation payments, offering “unparalleled efficiency, security and global accessibility,” the company claims. The company's DCS token acts as a bridge between Web3 and traditional card payments, providing a seamless and reliable payment experience that goes beyond the limitations of traditional financial systems. In particular, the DCS token was recently listed on the Bitget digital asset services platform, providing stability and accessibility to individuals, corporations, and merchants.

The Embedded Finance pillar is an area where the division is actively exploring opportunities to integrate financial services through cards into non-financial platforms, providing customers with smooth access to financial services and enabling businesses to support the growth of

According to the company, this pillar of the lab will serve as an incubation hub, “sparking the spark of ingenuity in the payments space.” This pillar aims to foster an environment of innovation and ideas and “drive the creation of cutting-edge solutions” through strategic partnerships, collaborations with fintech startups, and collaborations with higher institutions.

Ceridwen Chew, an experienced executive with a proven track record in global payment networks and fintech, has been appointed CEO of the business unit. Under her leadership, the division will lead industry collaboration and explore new payment solutions that can seamlessly integrate across various aspects of the payments ecosystem.

“Today, disruptive technologies are enabling businesses to grow by integrating financial services into their core services, giving customers greater flexibility and agility in managing payments, and creating new possibilities. It opened up quickly,” said Choo. “This is a need that we are well positioned to address. With the support of DCS and our partners, we will continue to work towards driving innovation in payments.”

