US Supreme Court won't review Apple's victory over $503 million patent judgment





The Apple Store logo seen on January 27, 2022 in Arlington, Virginia.

Joshua Roberts | Reuters

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to hear patent licensing company VirnetX's bid to reinstate a $502.8 million jury verdict it won against Apple in a dispute over internet security patents.

The justices rejected Zephyr Cove, Nevada-based VirnetX's appeal of a lower court's decision vacating a Tyler, Texas jury's verdict against Cupertino, California-based Apple. VirnetX was challenging the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's decision to invalidate its patents.

Apple and VirnetX have been engaged in a 14-year legal battle over VirnetX's Internet security patents, including several trials and appeals.

A jury awarded VirnetX $502.8 million in 2020 after another jury determined that Apple's iPhone and iPad infringed patents related to virtual private networks.

The Patent Trial and Appeal Board of the Japan Patent Office allows petitioners to challenge the validity of a particular patent. This process is known as inter partes review (IPR) and is often used by large technology companies, which are frequently the subject of patent litigation, to challenge patents that are allegedly infringing.

The commission denied Apple's motion to invalidate the patent under IPR proceedings, determining that Apple waited too long to file its complaint. The board then declared the patent invalid based on a separate request from hedge fund Mangrove Partners if Apple was allowed to participate.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which specializes in patents, upheld the decision to invalidate the patent and reversed the ruling last year. VirnetX told the Supreme Court that leaving the ruling in place would encourage “harassment” of patent owners before the board.

“A veritable cottage industry has sprung up,” VirnetX said. “Companies with no clear vested interest file IPR complaints challenging patents that have been successfully asserted in litigation, but wealthy but time-limited infringing defendants conveniently join the litigation and foot the bill.” Only if you do.”

VirnetX comes after Patent Commissioner Kathi Vidal sanctioned an entity called OpenSky Industries for attempting to extort both sides in a multibillion-dollar dispute between Intel and patent owner VLSI Technology. cited the lawsuit. Although Vidal withdrew from the lawsuit citing his OpenSky misconduct, the court allowed him to proceed with an Intel-led challenge to his VLSI patent.

VirnetX also alleged that Drew Hirschfeld, the former Interim Patent Office Director who served as chairman before Vidal was appointed, overstepped his authority by denying VirnetX's request for board review of the decision. .

Apple and Mangrove responded that VirnetX's claims are not supported by applicable federal law. President Joe Biden's administration, which represents the patent office, also asked the judge to dismiss the lawsuit.

VirnetX previously won $440 million from Apple based on a 2016 ruling that the tech giant used its security technology for features such as FaceTime video calls.

