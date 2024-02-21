Deutsche Bank uses BigQuery and Dataproc for trade monitoring





Deutsche Bank's Compliance Technology team describes the new architecture:

This new architectural approach gives you the agility and resiliency to deploy new changes and actions more quickly based on market trends and emerging risks. For example, because cross-product market manipulation is a hot topic that the industry is trying to address in line with regulators' expectations. Asis Mohanty, Global Head of Fraudulent Principal Transaction Activity Technology and Trade Surveillance, Deutsche Bank AG

The serverless BigQuery-based architecture allowed Compliance Technology to take a zero-data copy approach and simplify data sharing between the front and back offices while aligning with the strategic data architecture. Puspendra Kumar, Domain Architect, Compliance Technology, Deutsche Bank AG

Advantages of serverless data architecture

As the above architecture illustrates, trade monitoring requires a variety of data input sources. The key benefit of leveraging BigQuery to capture this data is that it does not need to be copied to make it available to Deutsche Bank's data consumers. A simpler architecture minimizes the amount of hops your data requires, improving data quality and reducing costs.

The main reason you don't need to copy data is because BigQuery doesn't have separate instances or clusters. Instead, data consumers can access all tables as long as the consumer app has the appropriate permissions and references the table URI (that is, Google Cloud project ID, dataset name, and table name) in its queries. Therefore, various consumers can access data directly from their own Google Cloud projects without having to copy and physically store the data.

To obtain the input data required to run transaction monitoring scenarios, compliance technology teams simply query BigQuery views with tables containing the input data and compliance-specific ETL-derived data. This eliminates the need to copy data, increases data reliability, and reduces data hops, making the architecture more resilient. Best of all, this zero-copy approach allows data consumers from other teams within the bank, beyond trade monitoring, to use market, trade, and reference data in BigQuery following the same pattern.

Additionally, BigQuery offers other benefits. Tightly integrated with other Google Cloud services such as Dataproc and Cloud Composer, you can seamlessly orchestrate your ETL by leveraging the ready-to-use Apache Airflows operator for BigQuery. You also don't need to perform data copies to process data from BigQuery using Spark. Instead, you can use out-of-the-box connectors to read data through the BigQuery Storage API. It is optimized to stream large amounts of data directly to Dataproc workers in parallel, ensuring fast processing speeds.

Finally, storing data in BigQuery allows data creators to take advantage of out-of-the-box tools native to Google Cloud to ensure data quality, such as Dataplex automatic data quality. The service allows you to easily configure and run rules regarding data freshness, accuracy, uniqueness, completeness, timeliness, and various other aspects on data stored in BigQuery. It is fully serverless and automated, with no need to provision infrastructure for rule execution or data quality enforcement. As a result, compliance technology teams can ensure that data received from front office systems complies with required data quality standards, increasing the value of the new architecture.

The new architecture leverages Google Cloud's integrated serverless data analytics products and managed services, allowing the compliance technology team to fully focus on the business logic of the trade surveillance application. BigQuery stands out here because it doesn't require maintenance windows, version upgrades, up-front sizing, or hardware replacement, as opposed to running large on-premises Hadoop clusters.

This brings us to the final benefit: the cost-effectiveness of the new architecture. In addition to allowing team members to focus on business-related functions instead of dealing with infrastructure, this architecture utilizes services that are billed on a pay-as-you-go model. Rather than running the underlying machines in 24/7 mode, he runs them as needed to run his compliance-specific ETL, run trade monitoring scenarios, or run effectiveness adjustments (all batch processes). Only when the computing power is activated. This also helps further reduce costs compared to always-on, on-premises solutions.

Here's what Deutsche Bank's Compliance Technology team has to say about the associated benefits:

We estimate that deploying additional risks and behaviors with this new serverless architecture with BigQuery could potentially save up to 30% in IT infrastructure costs, increasing risk responsivity and speed to market. It has been shown that it can potentially save time. – Sanjay-Kumar Tripathi, Administrator Deutsche Bank AG, Director, Global Head of Communications Monitoring Technology and Compliance, Cloud Transformation Lead

