Klarna takes on Apple, Facebook and Google with digital verification





A global artificial intelligence-based payment provider and shopping assistant is taking on the big players in the auto-login space.

Klarna is launching Sign in with Klarna, a service designed to speed up consumer logins to e-commerce sites and apps, in 23 countries, including the US. During registration, customers choose what data they want to share with retailers and whether they want to share that data. I would like to sign up for a membership or bonus program offered by a retailer.

With consumer consent, retailers can access personal data and use it for memberships or to provide shoppers with personalized recommendations based on their purchase history. All verification of consumer data is handled by Klarna, eliminating the need for retailers to pay for third-party services to verify a customer's identity via email or her SMS.

Klarna says the deprecation of third-party cookies has made it difficult for payment providers to automatically fill in customer details to speed up online checkouts, so the company is using the service to help companies like Apple, Facebook, Google, etc. The company is said to be in direct competition with the tech giants.

After an initial pilot with the restaurant app and online marketplace in Sweden (where Klarna is headquartered), signing in with Klarna is now available in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, and Norway. , now available in Finland and Denmark. , Germany, Austria, Belgium, Netherlands, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Poland, Czech Republic, Romania.

“Our new login service adds another dimension to improving the customer journey for consumers and service for retailers. We make it easy to manage,” says Raji Behal, Head of South West Europe at Klarna. You'll now be able to choose what you share with stores for a more personalized shopping experience. We believe this product has significant growth potential and will become as familiar a feature in global online retail as our payment solutions in the near future. ”

Klarna adds new features

Over the past 12 months, Klarna has rolled out other new solutions and products including:

monthly subscription

In early February 2024, Klarna introduced Klarna Plus, a subscription service available to eligible U.S. consumers through the Klarna app for $7.99 per month. Klarna Plus gives you access to a wide range of features and offers.

AI-based shopping tools

In October 2023, Klarna announced a set of 13 AI-based shopping solutions. These include the ability to scan barcodes on over 10 million products across stores to instantly access product information, scan QR codes to pay, enhanced in-app purchase protection, express refunds, and in-app purchases. Includes a gift card store within.

new sustainability tools

In June 2023, Klarna launched a series of new and updated solutions designed to help consumers make more informed purchasing decisions and take sustainable action.

