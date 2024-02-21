Man boasts about murders in New York City: New York City Police Department





MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The suspect who allegedly killed a Queens woman in a SoHo hotel reportedly bragged about the brutal murders after he was recently arrested on suspicion of stabbing two women in Arizona. announced by the authorities.

“You should Google the Soho 54 hotel,” Raad al-Mansouri told Arizona State Police after he was arrested on suspicion of driving a stolen car, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenney said.

Kenney told a news conference in lower Manhattan on Tuesday that al-Mansoori, 26, told police he was wanted for murder in New York. Authorities believe there may be victims in other states and have asked the FBI for assistance.

Authorities say the suspect killed Dennis Oleas-Aranchibia, 38, with an iron earlier this month after the two got into a scuffle in room 1109 of the SoHo 54 Hotel at 54 Watt Street in Lower Manhattan. It is said that he did.

“It appears there was a dispute over how long they could stay in the room after the service was rendered,” Kenney said, adding that al-Mansoori had allegedly met with a bodyguard in Manhattan the day before the killing.

According to police, on the morning of February 8, hotel employees discovered Oleas Aranchibia's body in her room. Police said a bloody piece of plastic from an iron was found on the victim's head near his body. She died of blunt force trauma, officials said.

Police said Al-Mansouri left the victim's bloodstained pants in the room, then put on the victim's leggings, left the hotel, and hopped on a plane from Newark Liberty International Airport to Arizona on February 12. It is said that Authorities say the suspect is suspected of carjacking a woman at knifepoint and stabbing a McDonald's employee multiple times in a restaurant bathroom in Phoenix over the weekend.

Kenney said Arizona authorities have contacted law enforcement in New York and the two sides have an extradition agreement in place. It is unclear when al-Mansouri will be brought to New York City to face charges.

Officials said the suspect has an extensive arrest history in multiple states, including a kidnapping and sexual assault charge in Florida in April 2023. Al-Mansouri told authorities he hurt three other girls in Florida.

Most of his arrests were for reports of domestic violence.

