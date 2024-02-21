Woman fired from LinkedIn gets job at Google after submitting this video





A woman fired from LinkedIn secured a high-paying job at Google by submitting an unconventional and innovative video application.

Eyes on the prize: Mariana Kobayashi set her sights on Google after being fired from her role at LinkedIn in June 2023. Recognizing the challenges ahead for her given the tech giant's selective hiring process, she created a creative video resume that details her own diverse professional and cultural background. . Influence and support from her colleagues.

“I'm half Portuguese, half Lebanese, and half Japanese. These are all high-context cultures. So instead of explaining myself, I'm telling my friends on Google and LinkedIn that I'm half Japanese. “I asked him to explain it to me in words,” she says. A clip that shows her charisma and creativity. Her friends described Kobayashi as charismatic, “visionary,” “creative” and “like a walking sun.”

Behind the Scenes: In another video on LinkedIn, Kobayashi revealed that the video took about 10 hours to create. She was able to use the email search tool to send her video application directly to her Google hiring manager. When she posted the video on social, it went viral and quickly went viral.

What happened next: After that, Kobayashi started receiving interviews and job offers from various headhunters. Shortly thereafter, a Google recruiter contacted me and told me I was overqualified for the position I had applied for. However, they were impressed by her Kobayashi video and promised to keep her in mind for future opportunities.

Be proactive: In an interview with Business Insider, Kobayashi revealed that he proactively follows up with them every two months to update them on their progress and recent efforts. When she found the account executive position in September, she applied, even though she was slightly underqualified. Her recruiter contacted her and connected her to her hiring manager who would conduct her interview.

The interview process consisted of three 45-minute video calls that included a case study and leadership assessment. After the interview, Kobayashi sent two unique documents. One outlines her strengths and why Google should hire her, and the other boldly enumerates her perceived weaknesses, or “red flags,” such as her lack of sales experience. Did. This “Why Don't You Hire Me” document also details her specific plans to address these perceived shortcomings.

Persistence paid off: A month after completing the interview and weekly follow-up, Kobayashi was informed that she had been selected as a finalist. A week later, she received her official job offer and by December last year had secured a position in the tech giant's Dublin office at almost double her previous salary.

