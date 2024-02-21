Address NIS2 requirements using Microsoft security solutions





The Network and Information Security Directive 2 (NIS2) is a continuation and extension of the previous European Union (EU) Cybersecurity Directive introduced in 2016. With NIS2, the EU extends its original baseline of cybersecurity risk management measures and reporting obligations to include more items. Sectors and key organizations. The aim of establishing a baseline of security measures for digital service providers and operators of essential services is to reduce the risk of cyber threats and improve the overall level of cybersecurity in the EU. It will also introduce more accountability through increased reporting requirements and stronger sanctions and penalties. Organizations have until October 17, 2024 to improve their security posture before they are legally required to meet NIS2 requirements. The expansion of this directive marks an important milestone for both technology enthusiasts and professionals. The team at Microsoft is excited to be at the forefront of deciphering and responding to this new regulation, especially its implications for compliance and how cloud technologies can help organizations adapt. In this blog, he shares with security professionals the main features of NIS2, how your organization can prepare, and how Microsoft security solutions can help. Business leaders can also check out our downloadable guides to gain advanced insights on people, planning, and partners to help develop an effective NIS2 compliance strategy.

Main features of NIS2

A closer look at the key features of NIS2 reveals that the new directive includes risk assessments, multi-factor authentication, security procedures for employees accessing sensitive data, and more. NIS2 also includes requirements for supply chain security, incident management, and business recovery planning. Overall, the comprehensive framework raises the bar above previous requirements and delivers:

Sectors with increased requirements and more affected. Focus on ensuring business continuity, including supply chain security. Improving and streamlining reporting obligations. There may be more serious consequences, including fines and legal liability for management. Localized enforcement in all his EU member states.

For organizations undergoing digital transformation, preparing for NIS2 can be a significant effort. But it doesn't have to be overwhelming.

NIS2 Basic Principles Guide

Start your transformation by following these three basic principles to prepare for NIS2.

Proactive Defense: The Future of Cloud Security

At Microsoft, our approach to NIS2 readiness combines technical insight, innovative strategy, and deep legal understanding. We are dedicated to fostering a security-first mindset. This is ingrained in every aspect of our operations and resonates with the spirit of our technology community. Our strategy for NIS2 compliance addresses all risks associated with cloud technology. And we are committed to making Microsoft cloud services the benchmark for regulatory compliance and cybersecurity excellence in the technology industry. Now more than ever, cloud technology is essential to business operations. With NIS2, organizations will face a new set of security protocols, risk management strategies, and incident response tactics. Microsoft cloud security management tools are designed to meet these challenges head-on and help ensure a secure digital environment for your community.

NIS2 Compliance adheres to the same Zero Trust principles that Microsoft security solutions address, helping any organization provide a strong wall of protection against cyber threats across its entire attack surface. If your security posture is aligned with Zero Trust, you are in a position to assess and ensure your organization's compliance with NIS2.

Figure 1. Risks associated with protecting an organization's external attack surface.

Effective cybersecurity requires a fully integrated approach to protection and streamlined threat investigation and response. Microsoft Security Solutions provides just that, with the following features:

Gain visibility and manage threats across your digital assets with Microsoft Sentinel modern security information and event management (SIEM). Microsoft XDR Stop attacks and coordinate responses across your assets with Extended Detection and Response (XDR) built into Microsoft 365 and Azure. Microsoft Defender Threat Intelligence Uncover and eliminate the latest threats with dynamic cyber threat intelligence.Next steps to navigate new regulatory territory

The introduction of NIS2 is reshaping the cybersecurity landscape. We are at the forefront of this transformation, equipping technology professionals, especially chief information security officers and their teams, with superior knowledge and tools in this new regulatory environment. To take the next step with NIS2 in your organization, download the NIS2 Guiding Principles Guide or contact your Microsoft account team for more information.

learn more

To learn more about Microsoft security solutions, please visit our website. Bookmark our security blog to stay up to date with experts on security issues. Also, follow us on LinkedIn (Microsoft Security) and X (@MSFTSecurity) for the latest cybersecurity news and updates.

