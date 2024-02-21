Google continues to strengthen search monopoly even after Justice Department trial begins: Letter





Google has recently taken some bold, high-profile moves to thumb its nose at regulators and expand its search engine monopoly, even after a landmark antitrust case with the Justice Department began last fall. The watchdog group warned in a letter to the federal government on Tuesday.

The letter, sent to FTC Commissioner Lina Khan and top Justice Department antitrust lawyer Jonathan Cantor and obtained exclusively by The Post, is a sign of the regulatory crackdown and the Justice Department's enforcement efforts. Despite this, Google maintained that it was still pursuing its anti-competitive practices in full force. Its shady tactics during a historic search trial.

Several prominent antitrust groups, including Demand Progress, the Revolving Door Project, Fight for the Future, and the Technology Watch Project, were among the 15 groups that advocated for a coordinated crackdown on the giant company. was.

FTC Chair Lina Khan was among the recipients of the letter, which accused Google of several brazen and public acts to expand its search engine monopoly. AP

Google's continued efforts to strengthen its monopoly position in the search space and eliminate or acquire potential rivals have not deterred the company, even from Justice Department lawsuits and increased regulatory scrutiny overseas. The letter said that it proves that the government has not done so.

The letter points to three separate recent developments, including a reported partnership to embed Google search results within TikTok.

The partnership surfaced last September during a Justice Department antitrust case in which lawyers argued that Google relied on such deals to stifle potential competition. was.

This unusual maneuver betrays Google's sense of impunity, even though the company has come under scrutiny for exclusive deals to make it the default search engine on a variety of devices and in a variety of browsers. Yes, the letter states.

The letter also touched on recent reports that Google has begun testing an artificial intelligence tool called Search Generative Experience, and discussed integrating advanced AI tools into its search engine.

With AI-integrated Google Search, Google uses AI to collect information from across the Internet, while systematically diverting traffic (and the economic benefits derived from that traffic) from the source websites that Google collects. It will be able to present comprehensive results to users, the letter said. .

Google has refused to engage in anti-competitive business practices. Confidence – Stock.adobe.com

The warning indicates that OpenAI, backed by Google and Microsoft, is using copyrighted material to train large-scale language models that power its AI chatbots without proper credit or compensation. It reflected the complaints of media outlets that criticized the

Finally, antitrust bodies filed a lawsuit against the European Commission last November, alleging that Google engages in anticompetitive self-preference by promoting its comparison shopping services over its competitors in search results. It refers to an open letter from 30 companies addressed to

Both companies warned that they would be ousted unless European regulators took action.

In the midst of a historic and highly credible monopoly case against Google, it's not a stretch to think that this might cause Sundar Pichai and Google's leadership to reconsider potentially illegal business practices. No, Sasha Howarth, executive director of the Technology Oversight Project, said in a statement. “That simply wasn’t the case.

From acquiring new search markets to building moats around AI products, Google continues to exclude competitors, limit consumer choice and manipulate entire economies, Howarth added. Google needs to be held accountable to play by the same rules as other companies.

Andrea Beattie, research director at the Revolving Door Project, said Google “works tirelessly to entrench anticompetitive advantages that remain unnoticed by regulators.”

“The Department of Justice and the FTC must pursue continued, strong, and comprehensive enforcement to rein in Big Tech’s monopolies, because their entrenched powers cannot be reversed through single enforcement actions. Yes,” Beatty added.

Jonathan Cantor, the Justice Department's antitrust director, also received the letter and accused Google of continuing to pursue anticompetitive practices at full speed.Getty Images

The letter includes Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana), House Democrats, and others. , top parliamentary leaders from both parties are also photographed. Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York).

These groups called on Congress to strengthen existing laws to protect consumers, businesses, and marginalized communities from abuse by Google.

Continue to use the full power of the Office to bring Google into compliance with the law, including proactive remedies that address the company's size, harmful cumulative effects, and the need for disruptive new technologies. is highly recommended. said the group.

The Justice Department and FTC declined to comment.

A Google spokesperson denied the letter's allegations.

As we've said for some time now, people have more ways than ever to access information and are choosing to use Google because it's helpful, a spokesperson said in a statement.

Google noted that the company has been testing AI capabilities in search for years. The company argued that the recent boom in AI technology shows that it faces intense competition in this field.

The company also revealed that it is currently appealing a $2.6 billion fine imposed by European regulators regarding its shopping business. Google has denied any wrongdoing in this case.

Critics argue that Google's AI project will further strengthen its monopoly on online search. IB Photo – Stock.adobe.com

Google is currently awaiting a ruling by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehtas on whether it maintains an illegal monopoly on online search, with a ruling expected in May.

Mehta, who has faced harsh criticism for allowing the high-profile trial to proceed in unprecedented secrecy, said in November he had no idea how he would rule.

Justice Department lawyers say Google makes huge payments to partners like Apple and AT&T, including to enable its search engine by default on most products and maintain a 90% market share. It claimed that this included $26.3 billion in 2021 alone.

The search giant faces a wave of other lawsuits targeting aspects of its vast business empire, including a long-awaited U.S. antitrust trial over its digital advertising business scheduled to begin in September.

In December, Google was handed a stunning defeat when a jury found its Play Store for Android apps to be a monopoly.

A federal judge will decide what changes Google must make to its business practices as a result of the ruling.

