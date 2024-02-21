What we can and cannot provide





Spiros Margaris was part of the SparkLabs Group collective that provided the major Nasdaq funding round. Towards OpenAI in October 2023.

Sparks Lab Global

Is there a risk of relying too much on artificial intelligence to create and drive innovation? Perhaps. However, in the end, it is difficult to automate innovation, and many innovations are born from chance encounters and events between humans.

Despite its potential, AI only plays a supporting role in the innovations that create or advance business. Spiros Margaris, founder of Margaris Ventures, says AI cannot fully codify the serendipitous discoveries and relationships that are often at the heart of breakthrough innovations. AI is a valuable tool for innovation, but it must be used in conjunction with human skills and creativity to ensure a holistic approach.

Still, he continues, many companies will look to codify their innovation processes with AI and adopt standalone solutions. I always advocate innovation processes that include humans.

We asked Spiros for his thoughts on how AI is helping shape business and drive innovation. As one of Europe's top fintech venture capitalists, he has senior leadership in several companies in the fintech, insurtech, cybersecurity, healthcare and AI sectors, including two fintech startups valued at over $1 billion. He is also an advisor and an investor.

He points out that AI plays a key role in today's innovation. We are already seeing how generative AI is helping companies innovate by making it easier, cheaper, and faster to experiment with new ideas. These models are extremely useful for developing new products or improving existing ones, allowing companies to quickly test different options to find the optimal solution.

At the same time, he adds, AI is just one of many tools available for innovation. Future AI innovations will combine AI insights with human creativity and intuition.

AI drives innovation and efficiency, which is essential not only for businesses but also for startups and startups. AI's ability to process and analyze vast amounts of data can generate more accurate business insights and strategies, Spiros said. In a competitive market, this is essential for both existing and new businesses. Additionally, AI is essential for tasks that require significant data analysis and automation, such as customer segmentation, market analysis, and operational efficiency.

As AI facilitates increasingly sophisticated data analysis, companies can test and fine-tune business initiatives to create services that are more attractive to customers than those offered by companies without such insights. He explains that it will be possible to do this. Although the development of AI-powered personalized customer experiences is still in its infancy, it holds immense potential for the future.

AI is helping emerging fintech companies and established banks build better services. According to Spiros, we are already seeing AI impacting several areas of the financial industry, including credit scoring, fraud detection, risk management, customer recognition through KYC, and personalized customer service. . Future iterations will enable businesses to make informed decisions, streamline processes, and provide more personalized services. This technology also reduces the cost of financial services while increasing access to traditional banking options.

In the process, he explains, AI will further democratize financial services, making them more accessible and affordable to a wider range of people. This democratization will be particularly beneficial to disadvantaged populations, who have traditionally faced barriers to accessing these services due to cost and complexity.

Spiros added that the fintech industry is good at democratizing the financial sector, and with ever more powerful AI models, the industry will be able to accelerate the democratization process.

Still, he cautions that AI needs to be approached with caution. Regardless of the potential benefits of AI, companies must consider ethical and regulatory implications, including privacy, security, and fairness. Effective use of AI requires a thoughtful approach to ensuring data quality and ethical practices to avoid flawed results and potential litigation.

There is always a need to understand how an AI model makes a particular decision, he added. In fact, transparency in AI models is essential to ensure that they do not contain biases that are intentionally designed to harm specific individuals.

Entrepreneurs and businesses need to ensure that the data used to train AI models is as fair and accurate as possible. Companies that misuse AI may be negatively impacted.

It's also important to remember that AI can't solve every problem, he said. In other words, we shouldn't think of this technology as a magic pill that can solve everything. AI should complement, not replace, human skills and creativity. A robust business model must balance the power of AI with human intuition and innovation.

