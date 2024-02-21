Tourist lost due to Google Maps error forced to walk 60km from car stuck in mud in Cape York





Long story short, two German tourists got lost in a 4×4 in a remote part of Cape York after trusting Google Maps. In the end, we had to camp for about a week before we could walk to safety. What's next?: They say it's safe, but local rangers say it could have been much worse and are warning people to be careful.

Two young men were lucky to survive after their car got stuck in mud following Google Maps instructions and they spent several days walking through the Cape York wilderness.

German tourists Philipp Meyer and Marcel Schön set out from Cairns on February 4 on a journey through Cape York in a four-wheel drive vehicle.

They told Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) rangers that they were following directions on Google Maps on their way to Bamaga.

Google Maps told us to enter Oyala Tumotan National Park via a dirt track known as the Langi Track, which leads to the old Archer's Crossing.

The man's car became stuck in the mud and was later recovered. (Courtesy of Queensland DES)

On February 6, their car got stuck in the mud and they were stranded with no phone service.

After camping for about a week, they attempted to walk to Archer River and then Coen, but it took several days.

Meyer said he and his fellow travelers followed Google's instructions.

“In Coen, Google Maps said we should go straight to the national park, but the main road might be closed due to rising rivers, so we thought we'd just keep going,” he said.

According to him, he got stuck after driving 50 to 60 kilometers through the national park.

“The weather has been pretty dry the last few days and the creeks were about knee high so the roads were pretty good,” Meyer said.

“Where we got stuck, it looked very dry. The surface was dry, but underneath the surface it was really wet and muddy.”

The car got stuck in a hole and could not be moved.

”[It was] It’s almost impossible to get out of there,” he said.

The men said they initially tried to walk to the Archer River because it was closer, but when they reached the river, the water was too high to cross.

Schone said they tried to cross the river by riding on a fallen tree.

“We rode on a fallen tree to get to the other side and had to sleep there for the night, but it started raining and we couldn't climb any further,” he said.

He said the two built a shelter out of trees in the landscape.

“It wasn't very good and it wasn't safe,” he said.

Meier and Schoene said they encountered some wildlife, including alligators, snakes, numerous spiders, several cows and wild pigs.

Meyer said they mostly walked early in the morning, stopping during the heat of the day and continuing until late at night.

The difficult decision to start walking

Schone said the decision to give up his car was difficult.

“It was a very disgusting feeling and it was very strange,” he said. “But after driving 1,020 kilometers, I didn’t even think about that.”

They walked for about 22 hours in the rain, slept on the road at night, and used a drone to search for nearby roads.

The two used a drone to photograph remote locations during their travels. (Courtesy: Queensland DES)

“We were carrying backpacks. We had 12 kilograms on our backs, so we had everything important with us,” he said.

The two spoke with the rangers after the ordeal and were unharmed, but there were lessons to be learned.

“Don't trust Google Maps to yourself,” Schone said.

Meyer said it was a happy ending, but a difficult few days.

“It was a good experience, but it was a really tough experience. I don't want to live this week anymore,” he said.

Officer in charge Roger James said QPWS and local mechanics assisted in recovering the vehicle, but the situation could have been much worse.

“These men ended up traveling on foot through harsh conditions. Although they had supplies and shelter to sleep, they were extremely lucky to be alive.” Stated.

“In this case we were very fortunate to be able to recover the vehicle and not the body, but things could have been very different.”

During the ordeal, the pair had to cross a swollen river on top of a fallen tree. (Provided)

Had the men not been young, healthy, ready and motivated, the outcome could have been tragic, he said.

“They tried to cross a river on fallen logs, endured intense heat and storms, encountered cows, pigs and crocodiles, and had to sleep in the bush.”

He said this is not the first time tourists have been directed in the opposite direction through a national park by Google Maps.

“I have no idea why this is happening. The Archer River doesn't even have a crossing,” he said.

Google Maps problem

In December, Western Australia's parliament installed signs warning drivers against using Google Maps, frustrated that GPS-based directions were repeatedly putting travelers on dangerous roads.

And in November, landowner Graham Anderson invented a unique road sign to help guide travelers who regularly get lost near his Islay property, about four hours' drive west of Bundaberg.

He noticed drivers following Google Maps across his cattle property in search of the spectacular Isla Gorge, which has its entrance some 20 kilometers along the Leichhardt Highway.

Find more local news

Browse your location to find more local ABC news and information

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-02-21/google-maps-tourists-lost-in-remote-area/103492986 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos