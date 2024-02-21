Google Chrome 122 is now available: New features include:





Google releases new Chrome updates every four weeks, and as planned, Chrome 122 begins rolling out today. Includes new Writing Assistant features, Safe His Browsing changes, and more.

Chrome 122 continues the gradual rollout of AI-related features with the addition of Writing Assistant. Right-click a text box or text field to[書き込みを手伝ってください]You can select and get started. Type a few words, and Chrome will create a long, nicely formatted draft. At least, that's what Google says. This hasn't been deployed yet so I can't test it properly.

Google

The AI ​​writing assistant was announced last month, and Google said at the time that it would be included in “next month's Chrome release.” Presumably that means Chrome 122, but it also appears there are server-side components that may not have been activated for everyone yet. It's also unclear which AI model is being used to generate the draft text, as Google just announced an updated Gemini 1.5 model.

As Google revealed earlier this month, Chrome 122 also introduces some changes to Safe Browsing. Previous versions of the browser checked each loaded website against Google's Safe Browsing database, blocking it if it was known to distribute malware or cause other security issues. There was a possibility. Starting with Chrome 122, web pages start loading before Safe Browsing checks are completed, improving browser performance with minimal security impact. Additionally, PDF exploits have become rarer these days, so Chrome checks PDF downloads less frequently.

“Starting in Chrome 122, we will begin introducing an asynchronous mechanism that allows sites to load even while real-time checks by Safe Browsing servers are in progress,” Google said in a blog post. We hope this will speed up page load times and improve the user experience because loading will no longer be blocked. However, you will receive a warning if a site is found to be unsafe after the page has loaded.”

Chrome 122 also improves WebGPU, a feature that improves the performance of video editors, games, and other graphics-intensive web apps. WebGPU was first introduced in Chrome 113. This update added a “compatibility mode” for running his WebGPU applications on devices that only support DirectX 11 graphics (such as older PCs) and OpenGL ES (such as some Android devices and Chromebooks) . The goal is to allow WebGPU applications and games to run on more types of computers and mobile devices, but this is still an feature.

How to update Google Chrome

Chrome automatically installs updates on your computer, phone, and tablet when they're available. To quickly check for and install available updates, click the three-dot menu icon, then click[ヘルプ]>[Google Chrome について]Click.

Sources: Google Blog, Chromium Blog, Chrome for Developers

