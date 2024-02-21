Malvertising: This cyber threat isn't on the dark web, it's on Google





On the Internet, people don't just have to worry about opening suspicious email attachments or entering sensitive information on harmful websites; they also have to worry about Google searches.

That's because, as revealed in the 2024 ThreatDown State of Malware report, cybercriminals have flocked to malware delivery methods in the last year that don't require them to know their victims' email addresses, login credentials, or personal information. That's because.

Instead, cybercriminals can simply trick someone into clicking on a search result that looks very legitimate.

This is the work of malicious advertising, or malvertising for short. Malvertising is not malware per se. Instead, it is a sneaky process that places malware, viruses, and other cyber infections on personal computers, tablets, and smartphones. There are many types of malware that end up on a person's device, but cybercriminals tend to favor malware that can steal a person's login credentials and information. Cybercriminals can use this newly stolen information to peek into the victim's confidential online accounts.

But before digital theft can occur, cybercriminals must first entrap victims by exploiting the digital advertising infrastructure that powers Google search results.

When you search for running shoes on Google, you're likely to see ads for Nike and Adidas. When you search for the best carry-on luggage on Google, you're bound to see ads for consumer brands Monos and Away. And when you search for a brand like Amazon on Google, you'll predictably see Amazon ads.

However, cybercriminals know this and have accordingly created advertisements that look legitimate and instead direct victims to malicious websites that carry malware. The websites themselves also bear a striking resemblance to the products and brands they imitate in order to maintain a facade of legitimacy. From these websites, users do not download what appears to be valid software, but instead download malware that exposes them to further attacks.

Malicious ads for KeePass Password Manager appear as legitimate ads. His real KeePass website (left) and malvertising site (right) side by side.

While it's true that malvertising is often understood as a risk to businesses, copycat websites created by cybercriminals can also impersonate popular brands to the average user. Yes, and often disguised.

As revealed in the 2024 ThreatDown State of Malware report, the five most impersonated brands for malvertising last year are:

Amazon Rufus Weebly NotePad++ TradingView

These five brands may not all have the same name recognition, but their products and services range from website creation product Weeblys to investment trading platform TradingViews to niche but useful portable OS launcher Rufuss. It has attracted the interest of a wide range of users.

Why did malvertising increase last year?

Google Ads has been around for more than a decade, so why is it only now being exploited by cybercriminals? The truth is, malvertising has been around for years. , it is only recently that a particular revival has been recorded.

In 2022, cybercriminals lost access to one of their favorite ways to distribute malware.

That summer, Microsoft announced that it would finally block macros embedded in files downloaded from the Internet. Macros are essentially instructions that users can program to bundle multiple tasks together. However, the danger is that cyber criminals pre-program macros within certain files of her Microsoft Word, Excel or PowerPoint and send those files as malicious email attachments. When a user downloads and opens these attachments, the embedded macro triggers a series of instructions that instructs the user's computer to install malware from his online dangerous website.

Macros have long been a threat to cybersecurity because they are effective and easy to execute.

But when Microsoft restricted macro functionality in 2022, cybercriminals had to find another malware delivery channel. They focused on malvertising.

Today's malvertising has become increasingly sophisticated, allowing cybercriminals to create and purchase online ads that target specific types of users based on location or demographics. Worryingly, cybercriminals are able to create websites that determine whether a user is real or just a bot crawling the web to find and alert you to malicious activity. Malvertising can potentially evade even basic fraud detection.

How to protect against malvertising

The threat of malvertising is multi-layered. There are deceptive ads placed by cybercriminals in Google search results, malicious websites that imitate legitimate brands and companies to trick users into downloading malware, and the malware infections themselves.

Therefore, a successful defense strategy must be layered.

To browse safely, you can use Malwarebytes Browser Guard, a browser extension that blocks third-party tracking and flags malicious websites known to be under the control of cybercriminals. . As I wrote before:

Malwarebytes Browser Guard provides additional protection over standard ad blocking functionality by covering a wider area of ​​the attack chain, all the way to domains controlled by the attacker. Thanks to the built-in heuristic engine, you can also proactively block malicious websites you've never seen before.

However, the problem with malvertising is that new malicious websites are created every day. Therefore, cybersecurity advocates often get caught up in a game of tailgating.

Here users will find safety with Malwarebytes Premium, which provides real-time protection to detect and stop cyber threats installed on your device, even if those threats masquerade as legitimate apps or software. I can.

Don't just report threats, we eliminate them

Cybersecurity risks should not extend beyond the headlines. Download Malwarebytes today and keep threats away from your device.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.malwarebytes.com/blog/news/2024/02/malvertising-this-cyberthreat-isnt-on-the-dark-web-its-on-google The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos