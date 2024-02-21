Low Vision Clinic Helps Patients Restore Quality of Life





February 20, 2024 | Most people are familiar with the need for glasses for farsightedness or nearsightedness. However, amblyopia cannot be solved with glasses, contacts, or other standard treatments such as drugs or surgery. But there is a path forward, and it starts with the Low Vision Clinic at the UAMS Harvey & Bernice Jones Eye Institute.

Low vision is a vision problem that interferes with daily life. According to the National Eye Institute, 7 out of 10 visually impaired Americans have amblyopia. Although vision loss can occur in anyone at any age, amblyopia is most common in people over the age of 65.

Vision loss is usually caused by eye disease or health conditions. Some of these include age-related macular degeneration (AMD), cataracts, diabetes, and glaucoma.

Activities such as reading, shopping, cooking, writing, and watching television can be difficult for people with low vision. You may have difficulty recognizing the faces of your family and friends or matching the color of their clothing. It may be difficult to read traffic signs or store names, and bright lights may seem dimmer than usual. If detected early, rehabilitation can be effective and maximize remaining vision.

Our patients may have 20/50 vision, but they are classified as having low vision because there are certain things in their lives that they can no longer do.Low vision opened in 2016. said Dr. Megan Sharry, the clinic's optometrist. About 75% of the clinic's patients are over 65 years old, and the rest are younger patients, including people born with inherited eye diseases.

Patients come to the hospital after receiving a referral from their ophthalmologist. The weekly clinic goes deeper than the average eye exam to get patients what they need, Shiley said.

We set aside an hour for each patient and spend extra time discussing the diagnosis and really tailoring the test to what the patient needs, she said. . It's not as simple as routine care.

Shiley said optometrists perform about half of patient evaluations, including writing prescriptions for glasses with special accommodations for amblyopia. The clinic has a variety of aids and devices to help people with low vision and also offers driving tests.

Shirley said the most common problems seen in patients with amblyopia are difficulty reading things like newspapers or medicine bottles, or recognizing faces and expressions.

She said we always ask patients to bring items that are difficult to see. That way you can use it here on your device and make it visible.

The clinic also has an in-house occupational therapist, something Shiley said most low-vision clinics lack. The clinic's occupational therapist is Jessica Holton, OTR/L.

My role is to work with each patient to find ways to do the things they need to do in daily life despite losing their vision, Holton said. Whether it's through environmental adaptations like low vision aids for driving, magnifying glasses for reading, or increased lighting, my goal is to help you continue to live a safe, independent, and healthy life. to teach and empower them.

Shirley said she sees patients during the day and helps them with daily life and tips for organizing things around the house to make their lives easier. It's really great that we have a team-based approach and each of us has something to offer our patients.

Open only on Mondays, clinic staff will see a limited number of patients to allow for more customized testing. But this individual level of care means most patients receive exactly what they need on their first visit, which means there are few if any follow-up visits, Shiley said.

When patients leave their important morning consultation, they leave with a list of devices that could be useful to them, and in some cases, prescriptions for multiple glasses needed for various tasks. she said. It usually returns only when symptoms progress.

If you can't do things you used to be able to do, like read the newspaper, because of changes in your vision, you should seek out a low vision clinic, Shiley says.

She said she still gets new patients who say, “Wow, I wish I had known about this place sooner.”

