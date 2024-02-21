Android TV now has a new shortcut to showcase Google's pet projects





The “Live” and “Shop” tabs were not fully visible yet.

Overview Android TV adds a new quick access row with shortcuts to other areas of the home screen. These shortcuts seem to be fairly redundant, linking to features that are already accessible through other home screen shortcuts. The new quick access row is rolling out to users in the US starting today and is expected to take several weeks to be available to all users.

Most streaming boxes and smart TVs in the Android ecosystem run Google TV these days, and Android TV is still here to stay. In fact, Google TV is like his OEM skin on top of Android TV, similar to Samsung's One UI. 6.1 runs on the Android 14 codebase. Still, Google seems intent on blurring the lines between TV UIs, with Android TV devices like the Nvidia Shield TV featuring a home screen layout that at first glance might seem like it was ripped directly from the Chromecast with Google TV. is showing off. Now, the Android TV launcher is set to become even more Googlier.

In a post on the Android TV Help forum, Google announced that the new Quick Access row will be rolling out to users in the US starting today. It's just below the “Favorite apps” row, and in addition to the “Google Trends” link, there are also shortcuts to other areas of the home screen. The company says it will take up to several weeks for these changes to roll out to all users.

At first glance, there is a lot of redundancy here. With Play Next, you'll likely see the home screen feature of the same name, and both Top Selling Movies and Popular Movies & Shows, the new app that replaced Play Movies & TV on Android TV a few months ago.[ショップ]I believe you are linking to a section of the tab. . But perhaps the most redundant of them all is the Free Live TV button. It appears to open a live tab even though this functionality is given to his second shortcut in the app row.

For fans of the old Android TV Leanback Launcher's simple design, updates like this signal a continued push toward a somewhat functional but ad-heavy Google TV UI. And Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii isn't incredibly optimistic about the future of Android TV, having seen and heard home screen ads with audio on Google TV just last week.

