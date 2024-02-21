Google introduces 'Quick Access' row to Android TV home screen





The Android TV experience has been replaced at this point, but (for some reason) is still receiving feature updates. This week, Google is launching a new “Quick Access” line on his Android TV home screen.

Rolling out today to Android TV devices like Nvidia Shield TV (but not Chromecast with Google TV), you'll see a new row just below various apps that includes controls for viewing what's displayed in the row. . This “Quick Access” row defaults to its current state and becomes a “Play Next” row that displays recently watched content in a variety of supported apps.

However, you can switch to free live channels or a list of popular movies by clicking on other topics. The complete list includes:

Free Live TV Popular Movies Popular movies and shows trending on Google

Google's short post announcing this new feature doesn't show what other categories will look like when entered in this row, but the UI will likely be similar.

Google explains:

We're excited to continue adding new features that make finding your favorite movies and shows on Android TV faster and easier. Starting today in the US and rolling out over the coming weeks, you'll find new ways to access top entertainment right from your home screen.[お気に入りアプリ]Below the row, navigate from app to app to play your next app, watch free live TV, explore popular titles, see what's trending on Google, and more. You can access it instantly without needing it.

Notably, this kind of functionality doesn't really exist in the Google TV experience. This is the first new feature that Google has introduced to his Android TV, but it's been a while since we've had an experience that offers functionality on par with Google TV.

Google says the feature will be rolled out “in the coming weeks.” There is no specification as to whether this has any regional restrictions.

Android TV details:

Ben: Follow us on Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram

FTC: We use automated affiliate links that generate income. more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2024/02/20/android-tv-quick-access-homescreen-row/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos