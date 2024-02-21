Tourist lost in remote area due to Google Maps accident





Publication date: February 21, 2024

Google Maps took them in the wrong direction and their car got stuck in a quagmire

Two German tourists were lucky to survive when they were traveling from Cairns to Bamaga when Google Maps directed them to enter Oyala-Tumotan National Park (CYPAL).

The men departed Cairns on February 4, 2024, and Google Maps took them inside the national park to walk an old dirt road known as the Rangi Track, which led to the old Archers Crossing. instructed.

On Tuesday, February 6, their four-wheel-drive vehicle got stuck in the mud and they were unable to shift gears. Due to its remote location, there was no mobile service or internet connection.

About a week later, they ran into Cohen and alerted authorities that they had to abandon their car in a national park.

Ranger Officer Roger James said a local mechanic had advised the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) about the tourist's ordeal and the abandoned vehicle.

“When QPWS rangers made contact with the tourist, it was determined that this was another incident where Google Maps had misdirected people,” Mr James said.

“These men ended up traveling on foot through harsh conditions and although they had supplies and shelter to sleep, they were extremely lucky to be alive.

“Rangers helped local mechanics recover tourists' cars, which is much better than helping emergency services search for bodies.

“This is not the first time that Google Maps has diverted people from the Peninsular Development Road into a national park, where they get lost or get stuck in traffic.

“Google Maps should not be trusted when traveling in remote parts of Queensland, people should follow signs and use official maps or other navigation devices.

“Cape York National Park can be tough and people need to make sure they have everything they need to survive and be prepared for strandings.

“They tried to cross a river on a fallen log, endured intense heat and storms, encountered cows, pigs and crocodiles, and had to sleep in the bush. This incident could end tragically. There was sex.”

Tourist Philipp Meyer said he followed Google Maps directions to enter the national park.

“In Coen, Google Maps said we should go straight to the national park, but the main road might be closed due to rising rivers, so we thought we'd just go,” Meyer said. .

“Box Creek, where we got stuck, looks very dry. The surface was dry, but below the surface it was wet and muddy. It's almost impossible to get out of there.”

Tourist Marcel Schöne said he walked about 60km with a 12kg backpack and used a drone to search nearby roads.

“It's very difficult to get out of there, because you've been walking for 22 hours. It must be very difficult for elderly people because they don't have a lot of physical strength,” he says.

“When I was walking to Cohen, I had to take a break (break) because it was too hot to walk during the day.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.des.qld.gov.au/our-department/news-media/mediareleases/tourists-lost-in-remote-area-after-google-maps-mishap The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos