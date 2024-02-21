How Livemedy's success story fuels innovation





Thanks to the work of Ankara Technology Bridge Incubation Center and its bright star Livemedy, imagine a world where medicine transcends physical boundaries and consultations are just a click away. In Ankara, that vision is rapidly becoming a reality. A new chapter unfolds in this city revered for its historical importance, positioning Ankara as a rapidly growing center of science and technology.

Birth of a vision

The Ankara Technology Bridge Incubation Center, an initiative of the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality, has become a bastion of innovation, transforming a once deserted space into a dynamic arena where young entrepreneurs bring their visions to life. At the center of this transformation is Livemedy, a start-up under the Incubation Center's Development Division, which recently attracted the attention of investors, for which he secured a significant investment of $750,000 from hlas GSYO. This investment not only marks an important milestone for LiveMedi, but also underlines Ankara's increasing prominence as a science and technology capital.

A platform that transforms healthcare

Livemedy's ambitions go far beyond traditional medicine. The company, led by founder and CEO Taylan Grler, envisions a global telehealth information system, a digital hospital that democratizes access to health care services. Unlike traditional models, Livemedy introduces a marketplace platform that connects users with a large number of medical professionals, thereby aiming to facilitate remote yet comprehensive medical services. This innovative approach not only promises to revolutionize the way healthcare is delivered, but also paves the way for Ankara to emerge as a leader in digital healthcare transformation.

proof of collective effort

The path to innovation is rarely walked alone. In recognition of this, Taylan Grler nerci would like to express its sincere gratitude to Ankara Metropolitan City Mayor Mansur Yava for his unwavering support in Livemedy's journey. Mayor Yaba’s vision of fostering a conducive ecosystem for technology and innovation was a critical one, as evidenced by his celebration of Livemedy’s success on social media. This joint effort not only highlights the potential of public-private partnerships to drive technological advancement, but also sets a precedent for other municipalities to emulate.

As Ankara carves a niche in the global technology industry, Live Medi's success story serves as a beacon of hope and a testament to the endless possibilities that await when innovation, support and vision come together. Once just a vision, the Ankara Technology Bridge Incubation Center now stands as tangible evidence of the city's commitment to developing the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs. In this journey of transformation, Ankara will not only redefine its identity but also chart its course to become a global epicenter of technology and innovation.

