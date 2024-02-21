Don't dry your iPhone in a rice bag, Apple says





Getty ImagesApple, don't try this at home

If your iPhone gets wet, Apple advises against letting it dry in a rice bag.

Despite the technique's popularity, experts have long warned against it, and tests suggest it is ineffective.

And now the tech giant itself has published guidance telling users that tiny particles can damage their devices.

The company said you should instead hold the phone connector face down, tap out the liquid, and leave it to dry.

Even though smartphones are becoming increasingly sophisticated, the common methods of repairing a smartphone dropped into water are still quite unsophisticated.

Apple has used this opportunity to steer users away from some of them.

In addition to avoiding rice bags, it advises against using “external heat sources or compressed air” to dry wet phones. That means you should also avoid radiators and hair dryers.

It also suggests that users should not insert “foreign objects such as cotton swabs or paper towels” into their phones.

Instead, it advises people to leave their phones in a “dry area with good airflow” before reconnecting them to their chargers.

As MacWorld, the website that first spotted the new support document, points out, changes in smartphone design may make all such advice unnecessary in the future.

That's because devices are becoming more resistant to getting wet.

All Apple devices starting with iPhone 12 can withstand submersion in water up to a depth of 6 meters for up to 30 minutes.

However, with cost of living pressures driving growth in the global second-hand mobile market, many people will need advice on what to do and what not to do with their waterlogged smartphones for some time to come. It will be.

