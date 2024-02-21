S|W: SaaS Weekly Prodigys gets new plan, new CFO, leaner team to fuel growth





Selling software just got (slightly) easier.

EdTech game developer Prodigy Education adds CFO to revamped leadership team

After experiencing significant growth as schools turn to technology during COVID-19, Prodigy has raised a huge funding round, over-expanded and plans to expand in late 2022. Reset.

Rohan Mahimkar, co-founder and co-CEO of (US)Prodigy, is currently reducing its headcount, revamping its management team, and refocusing its core business and market learning-based games in the US. , EdTech companies also say they are poised to grow.

Canva CFO Damien Singh steps down ahead of potential IPO

Damian Singh, chief financial officer of Canva, a design software company last valued at more than $25 billion, has left the company.

Canva's initial public offering is expected to take place in 2025, people familiar with the matter told The Information. Singh's resignation all but eliminates the possibility of an IPO happening before then. The company has been profitable since 2017 and does not need new capital, the people said.

Resolving backlash among the latest #CDNtech companies driving change at the top

Vancouver-based Unbounce is ushering in a new wave of executive changes in Canada's tech industry, replacing CEO Felicia Boquichio with Steve Oriola, the company announced on its Medium page in late January.

The company said incoming CEO Oriola brings 20 years of experience in scaling B2B SaaS platforms, and the company plans to leverage his extensive experience and fresh perspective to drive both Unbounce's growth and innovation. It added.

Other companies that have changed leadership this month include WeCook, Aifred Health, and Stream Systems.

Firefox maker Mozilla to cut 60 jobs after appointing new CEO

Mozilla Corp., the maker of the Firefox web browser, will cut about 60 jobs as part of an organizational shakeup under a new CEO.

Mozilla said the action affected about 5% of its workforce, with the job cuts primarily in its product development organization. The company notified employees of the decision on Tuesday.

Supply chain software company Neurology receives strategic support from US private equity firm Rubicon

Toronto-based Nulogy has secured a major strategic investment from Colorado-based Rubicon Technology Partners to power the expansion of its supply chain collaboration platform.

Neurology declined to disclose the size of its investments, but the firm typically invests between $50 million and $350 million per company, according to Rubicon's November statement announcing the fund's closure.

BlackBerry announces further job cuts planned this quarter as part of ongoing separations

BlackBerry said it is taking steps to streamline costs, including job cuts, as part of an ongoing process to separate the two business units.

The Waterloo, Ont.-based technology company said it cut about 200 jobs last quarter as part of cost-cutting efforts.

Why this Canadian VC strongly recommends SR&ED financing for its portfolio companies

As the financing environment becomes increasingly difficult for high-tech startups, many companies are turning to alternatives to traditional equity investments, such as government tax incentives and grants, in search of capital. Ta.

While it is commonly believed that chasing this type of funding can be time-consuming for founders, Nimbus, an early-stage health tech-focused venture capital firm headquartered in Vancouver, Jason Robertson, co-founder and partner at Synergies, believes: different perspective.

Selling software just got (slightly) easier

After a tough few years, software companies are finding it easier to sell their products to businesses. Privately held software companies that sell subscription services spent less time and money acquiring new customers in the fourth quarter of 2023 than they did at the beginning of the year, according to new data.

Businesses that tightened their wallets for much of 2022 and 2023 are now more willing to buy software as inflation subsides and interest rates flatten.

Visa Canada spotlights Canada's startup ecosystem at Plug and Play's Toronto FinTech Innovation Showcase

Earlier this month, leaders from across Canada's financial sector gathered at the Plug and Play Toronto FinTech Innovation Showcase in Toronto, highlighting a set of technologies that are transforming Canada's financial services ecosystem.

The event aims to explore collaboration opportunities among members of Canada's financial services community, spotlight key companies, and discuss how Canada can accelerate momentum in the fintech sector. did.

Cisco announces reduction of 5% of global workforce, eliminating more than 4,000 jobs

Cisco on Wednesday announced plans to cut 5% of its workforce, which will result in the elimination of about 4,250 jobs. Cisco stock fell as much as 9% in after-hours trading.

The company is the latest technology company to downsize in 2024 as the industry continues to cut costs in the wake of the market downturn two years ago.

Professor Esma Amour talks about the double-edged sword of GenAI ahead of the Global AI Cannes Festival

Esma Amour, a professor in the Department of Computer Science at the University of Montral (Canada), focuses her academic research on how humans interact with and are influenced by AI.

Speaking with BetaKit ahead of his talk at the World AI Cannes Festival (WAICF), Amour detailed the explosive power of GenAI and why he calls it a double-edged sword.

Scribe raises $25M in Series B to automate internal knowledge collection

Scribe, a San Francisco-based startup, has figured out how to easily capture and document internal processes in an automated way.

The company says the idea is clearly resonating with customers, with revenue increasing by a whopping 400 percent last year. Growth like this will no doubt attract the attention of investors, and the company today announced a $25 million Series B, which is certainly a healthy amount by today's standards.

