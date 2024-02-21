It’s not the technology that matters, it’s the approach – OCDE Newsroom







Kunal Dalal and Wes Kriesel were hired as OCDE's artificial intelligence and innovation managers in late 2023.

As OCDE's new Director of Artificial Intelligence and Innovation, Wes Kriesel and Kunal Dalal stand on the edge of an unprecedented educational frontier.

But rather than teaching others how to use new technology, their work is helping to drive a cultural shift in how educators perceive and incorporate AI into their pedagogy.

Essentially, when it comes to AI, the tools are less important than the mindset.

Dalal says we are involved in human work. This means we have the opportunity to reconnect with the human element of our actions and allow our bits and bytes to be managed by his AI models. Let's redefine humanity in terms of who we are as humans, not the digital data we generate.

Both Kriesel and Dalal will join the Orange County Department of Education at the end of 2023. Kriesel, who started in November, is a former high school English teacher who moved into the field of educational technology, focusing on developing technology-forward strategies and innovative school models. .

Dalal, who arrived in December, initially pursued a career in science, but found a path to education through work as a nature guide for at-risk youth. Her experience led to roles as a teacher, principal, and ultimately an educational technology advocate in Silicon Valley, seeking to reshape perceptions of public schools.

Now, Kriesel and Dalal are united by a shared vision to reshape the conversation about technology in education, bringing OCDE and the Orange County School District to the forefront of leveraging artificial intelligence to refine, enhance, and transform teaching and learning. I have a mission to do so. The goal is to improve student achievement. Their approach begins with listening to educators, families, and other community partners, which paves the way for targeted training sessions.

We recently sat down with Kriesel and Dalal to discuss the potential of AI in education, what successful implementation looks like, ethical considerations, misconceptions, their own expectations, and more. .

***

How is this piece designed?

Kriesel set a goal of “100 conversations about AI in 100 days” as a way to fully understand the county’s needs before developing targeted professional development opportunities.

When Kunal came, I felt a certain change,” he says. The two decided that Kriesel would focus on deploying AI across the 29 school districts, while Dalal would focus on empowering OCDE's 1,200 employees. The result is a structured yet flexible approach to AI where the two people constantly share ideas and strategies.

“We collaborate on everything,” Kriesel said.

What are your goals and desired results?

Mastering artificial intelligence is not the same as learning how to use a classroom tool like a smart board, where you can attend training or spend time reading instruction manuals. According to Kriesel and Dalal, the study involves a shift in perspective.

This is about you. Dalal says this is not about the tool. This is the first tool that doesn't require you to reach out to understand every detail. It actually comes to you and this is the first time this has happened. This is a mind-shifting change that drives much of what we do.

Kriesel talks about the distinction between “transactional tools and transformational tools.”

Here's what he meant. Transactional tools like replacing notepads with AI transcription simply replace one technology with another. Compare this to transformational tools that change the way you work based on your values ​​and goals and enable more personalized engagement with technology. Kriesel advocates starting with transactional applications to build comfort and familiarity, especially for those who have reservations about AI, before moving on to more innovative uses.

How do you think education is being shaped or influenced by AI?

Kriesel sees AI as a catalyst for meaningful change in education, one that can break down long-standing barriers to personalized learning. He envisions a future where AI tools help tailor educational content to individual student needs, thereby improving engagement and learning outcomes.

Dalal added, “AI provides an unprecedented opportunity to rethink and reinvigorate the way we teach, making learning more accessible, engaging, and tailored to the needs of 21st century students. ” he added. They argue that the impact of AI will be profound, affecting curriculum design, the role of education, and the very structure of classroom interactions.

Are there any examples of how AI is already personalizing the learning experience?

Dalal shares the story of a local high school student who, before the advent of AI, struggled with reading and writing and considered himself “the least creative person in the world.”

He immersed himself in the writing program ChatGPT for about four hours a day, unleashing a wave of creativity that resulted in thousands of new stories and characters across multiple accounts.

This effort ultimately led to a significant improvement in his academic performance. During a recent English final, he effortlessly completed his five-paragraph essay in 10 minutes, a task he once dreaded. In fact, he wrote his seven paragraphs.

“He just thinks, lives and breathes creativity right now,” says Dalal. “It's something he completely thought wasn't even part of his life.”

What kind of training can educators expect to receive?

Educators who attend Kriesel and Dalals' training can expect to focus on changing their mindset towards AI empowerment. They emphasize the importance of viewing AI as a tool that complements, rather than replaces, human capabilities.

The La Habra School District is already a model for integrating AI into educational practices. Meanwhile, Kriesel and Dalal aim to build capacity and foster a culture of sharing and collaboration within a network of education technology leaders at the district level, developing hands-on sessions for classified employees. I am.

We are also planning a two-day event at OCDE called “AI Days” aimed at demystifying artificial intelligence and showcasing its practical applications, especially for employees of the department.

“It’s not just about learning how to use new tools, says Dalal. It’s about embracing the idea that AI improves human performance. It’s about making sure we know we’re on your side.”

How do you address ethical considerations and concerns regarding privacy, data security, and bias in AI?

Both acknowledge that these are very real concerns. For now, Kriesel and Dalal encourage users to rely not only on their employer's beliefs, standards, and ideals, but also on their own guiding beliefs, standards, and ideals.

Kriesel said the organization has guidelines and policies on how to use work technology, including work email accounts and other tools, including not sharing student data or personally identifying information, for example. It also includes rules. These are a good starting point.

Their training efforts provide examples of how bias in AI manifests and encourage discussion about its impact.

“We are committed to informed and responsible use of AI, and this means understanding the limitations and potential biases inherent in these technologies,” Dalal said. Masu.

How is it being received by OCDE and district staff?

Both say the reception to OCDE has been overwhelmingly positive.

Dalal, who is new to Orange County, said she felt “accepted and very supported,” appreciating her ability to be herself without the need for strategic positioning, and said the environment was He explained that it is an environment where things can become a reality.

Kriesel said OCDE is open to new ideas and approaches, making it an exciting place to pursue innovation.

How does your work align with OC AI Forward?

Kriesel and Dalal’s efforts are being phased and intentionally aligned with OC AI Forward, a countywide project led by Dr. Sabba Quidwai of Designing Schools, with support from OCDE and local district superintendents. Masu. OC AI Forward participants currently meet once a month.

Quidwai was signed on last year before Kriesel and Dalal were hired, but their role was envisioned as supporting a unified AI front. Dalal said he plans to work closely with Quidwai on advancing AI integration in Orange County.

What are the myths and misconceptions about AI among educators?

The biggest concern, Dalal says, is that AI will stifle students' creativity, spontaneity, and even intelligence. But when you start looking into AI, you quickly realize how misplaced these concerns are. It doesn't kill creativity, it stimulates it.

While AI is primarily a tool for creating new content and ideas, it has limitations in generating factual information, a role that traditional search engines such as Google play better. Dalal argues that this distinction is important to understanding the true value and potential of AI.

Kriesel cautions against people unfamiliar with AI making policy decisions or blaming the technology for misuse. If he puts a pot of rice on the stove, walks away, and the rice burns, he can't blame the stove, he says.

Some employees may be concerned about the potential impact of AI on their roles. What do you say to them?

Dalal acknowledged these concerns, pointing to a report that predicts significant employment impacts from advances in AI, especially in highly digitalized economies like the US and Europe. Adding to the fear is the reality that the current version of AI is the worst version yet to come.

“In the future, we will need to rethink our roles to take into account the capabilities of AI,” he says. Conversely, educators may be free to move toward more nuanced, creative, and facilitative functions within the classroom.

Are there any projects or initiatives that you are particularly looking forward to?

Dalal said he is excited to lead the upcoming “AI Days” at OCDE. His two-day event aims to introduce artificial intelligence to all employees through a series of virtual sessions, and Dalal hopes this will generate buzz about his use of AI. He believes OCDE can serve as a model for how government agencies, which are notoriously slow to adopt new technologies, can adopt AI.

Kriesel said he is eager to engage more directly with students through interviews and the creation of the Forward AI Network of Students and Innovators (FANSI).

Students already have deep insights into AI, he says, and these interactions can be crucial in changing adults' perceptions of the technology's capabilities and potential in education. . Kriesel is looking forward to presenting student-led projects and ideas for educators and policymakers.

What does a successful AI implementation look like?

The path to successful AI integration will be a process of continuous discovery, collaboration, and adaptation. Although there are still many unknowns about the nature of AI's evolution, Kriesel and Dalal emphasize that what they are doing now is laying the foundation for the future.

The ultimate goal is that as AI technology evolves, its application in education will enhance student-centered learning, making teaching and learning more engaging, personalized, and effective.

And then there's this indicator.

The eventual success of the implementation means there will be no jobs, says Dalal. If we do our jobs, we will quit our jobs ourselves.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsroom.ocde.us/ai-in-oc-schools-its-not-about-the-tech-its-about-the-approach/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos