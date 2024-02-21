Google's latest AI language model is open weight, not open source





Google Deepmind announced its latest set of AI models on Wednesday. Called Gemma, they are open for commercial use and redistribution by AI developers and researchers, and are part of a company that has recently been criticized for its closed AI technology by others in the field who champion open collaboration in AI research. It's the starting point.

The lightweight model is based on the research and technology used to build Gemini, Google's primary language model that competes with OpenAI's ChatGPT. However, Gemma comes in two sizes, a small and a large version called Gemma 2B and 7B, which can run directly on laptop and desktop computers. The idea is for developers and researchers to build a model similar to his Facebook parent model, his Metas LLaMA 2 model.

Gemmas' debut as a more open type of AI model is something of an anomaly in Google's recent AI strategy, which has generally pivoted toward closed access. This makes it a polarizing figure in the ongoing AI debate over open versus closed research. On one side of the aisle are companies like Meta, Hugging Face, and Mistral that advocate open source access, allowing companies to release the source code of their models and make them widely available in the name of scientific collaboration and progress. I'll make it. Meanwhile, companies like Google and OpenAI (despite their names) advocate tightly controlled, closed environments that they say reduce safety risks and make it easier to prevent abuse. Masu.

Google stopped releasing Gemma as fully open source and instead called it an open model. This means that the model's “weights,” or pre-trained parameters, are available, but the actual source code and training data are not, Google spokeswoman Jane Park said. (Other he AI ​​companies like Mistral also have open weight models.)

Google said the Gemma model can be “responsibly commercially used and distributed by all organizations, regardless of size.” Does this mean that OpenAI can create and publish variants? When asked, Park said, “The same conditions would apply.”

When Google released the latest version of Gemini, called Gemini 1.5, last week, the company made the software available only to developers and Google's cloud customers. It is currently closed to the public.

Gemma is different. And it may signal an expansion of Google's strategy, whose closed approach has drawn the ire of several open source advocates, particularly Meta. Meta's chief scientist, Yann LeCun, told Forbes in November that they are becoming less and less open. “I think progress in this field as a whole will be slow.

Demis Hassabis, who heads Google DeepMind, has criticized LeCun in the past, accusing his calls for AI regulation to be fear-mongering. Hassabis also argues that a closed approach is appropriate because companies need to manage risks before their systems become compromised. As part of his Gemmas release on Tuesday, Google also released an API with tools and guides to safely build using models.

