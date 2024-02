Google introduces new cutting-edge open model

head of design

Gemma is designed with AI principles at the forefront. As part of making Gemma's pre-trained models secure and reliable, we used automated techniques to exclude certain personal information and other sensitive data from the training set. Additionally, we used extensive fine-tuning from human feedback (RLHF) and reinforcement learning to align the instruction-tuned model to responsible behavior. To understand and mitigate the risk profile of the Gemma model, we conducted a robust assessment that included manual red teaming, automated adversarial testing, and evaluating the model's capabilities against risky activities. A summary of these ratings is provided on the model card.

We also released a new Responsible Generative AI Toolkit in collaboration with Gemma to help developers and researchers prioritize building safe and responsible AI applications. The toolkit includes:

Safety Classification: We provide a new methodology for building robust safety classifiers with minimal examples. Debugging: Model debugging tools help you examine Gemma's behavior and address potential issues. Guidance: Access model builder best practices based on Google's development and development experience. Deploying language models at scale.Optimized across frameworks, tools, and hardware

You can fine-tune Gemma models based on your own data to adapt them to the needs of specific applications, such as summarization and search augmentation generation (RAG). Gemma supports a variety of tools and systems.

Multi-framework tools: Deploy your favorite frameworks with reference implementations for inference and fine-tuning across multi-framework Keras 3.0, native PyTorch, JAX, and Hugging Face Transformers. Cross-device compatibility: Gemma models run on common device types, including: Deliver broadly accessible AI capabilities on laptops, desktops, IoT, mobile, and the cloud. Cutting-edge hardware platform: We've partnered with NVIDIA to optimize Gemma for NVIDIA GPUs, ensuring industry-leading performance from your data center to the cloud to your local RTX AI PC. Optimized for Google Cloud: Vertex AI offers an extensive MLOps toolset with various tuning options and one-click deployment with built-in inference optimizations. Fully managed Vertex AI tools or self-managed GKE allow for advanced customization, including deployment to cost-effective infrastructure across GPUs, TPUs, and CPUs from either platform.Free credits for research and development

Gemma is built for an open community of developers and researchers driving AI innovation. You can start using Gemma today with free access to Kaggle, a free tier of Colab notebooks, and his $300 credit for first-time Google Cloud users. Researchers can also apply for up to $500,000 in Google Cloud credits to accelerate their projects.

Start

Find out more about Gemma and access the quickstart guide at ai.google.dev/gemma.

We look forward to continuing to expand the Gemma model family and introducing new variants for diverse applications. Stay tuned for events and opportunities in the coming weeks to connect, learn and build with Gemma.

I was so looking forward to seeing what you made!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blog.google/technology/developers/gemma-open-models/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos