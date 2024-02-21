Zee's Gen AI: The future of entertainment technology





Content creation has evolved significantly over the decades. India loves entertainment, drama and creative forms of storytelling, and the advent of OTT platforms has increased the diversity of content and audience many times over. Zee, a well-known company in India, has weathered this transformation with Accenture's technological prowess. At the sleek offices of Zee Tech Innovation Center in Bangalore, Devyani Ozarde, Managing Director, Accenture Media, India, and Nitin Mittal, President, Technology and Data, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., talk about their partnership and entertainment. They talked about what's in store for them in the space. In today's data and technology driven world.

A country like India has many stories of everyday life as well as legendary stories to tell. For me, it's a fascinating and exciting space, he said. Our job at Zee Tech and Innovation Center is to bring these stories to life. In the ever-evolving field of content creation, reinventing and rethinking technology is essential. There is no definition of good or successful content. It's very subjective. So there has to be some way to eliminate this madness, and that's where technology plays a role. Devyani Ozade said.

Zees' work style focuses on results, not performance. As Nitin explains, their priority is not just achieving goals and completing tasks, but delivering what customers expect and want from Zee's platform. Our partnership with Accenture, which began in 2021, has helped us deliver the best results to our viewers. As Devyani says, the first step in the partnership between the two companies is implementing a strategy to design an engine that integrates all the data, understands the pain points, and alleviates the daily tasks of scanning reports and Excel. did. This led Accenture to create his data intelligence hub.

Data Intelligence Hub is nothing but a beautifully designed visualization interface that brings all your reports under one umbrella. Devyani explained that it is specifically designed for business functions for executives on the go with just the click of a button. Look at the data that is relevant to you.

Any discussion of technology inevitably involves AI. Zee plans to leverage AI to define the future of content creation. They believe AI will be applied in three key aspects to drive change: strengthening the creator ecosystem and increasing creativity, monetizing content and improving brand relationships, and increasing productivity across organizations. 180 youth identified his case. Zee's interesting tool is his Script GPT, which integrates past stories, studies social media trends, and suggests scripts for the next episode. These suggestions will be forwarded to the screenwriter and will help him or her produce the best result.

Zee has built an ecosystem that leverages the data that viewers communicate through social media platforms, comments, and personal pages. Consumers are dropping signals every minute. They consume your content, talk to you on social media, and are constantly telling you what to offer. So are you picking up those signals? Devyani said.

With the help of Accenture in Intelligence, this data-driven approach has enabled Zee to build a future-ready content production hub that solidifies its position as one of India's largest media organizations.

