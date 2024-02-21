Apple Sports app announces ability to quickly check scores





New York Yankees center fielder No. 99 Aaron Judge hits his 62nd home run during the Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on October 4. broke the home run record. 2022.

Apple on Wednesday released a new free iPhone app for tracking sports scores, its latest effort to become a leading provider of sports content and news.

This app, called Apple Sports, does a great job of showing sports scores for all major teams and leagues. Users in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom will be able to download it on Wednesday, the first day of the Major League Soccer season.

Eddy Cue, Apple's head of services, said Apple designed the app to be fast and simple so that it can be easily checked multiple times a day. He said it will be different from other sports score apps because Apple does not represent teams or leagues and does not encourage users to participate in long sessions.

“We want the scores to be basically real-time. We want the scores to be easily accessible. And there's nothing else getting in the way. And that's the main purpose of this app. '' said Mr. Cue, his voice hoarse with cheers. Super Bowl, in an interview last week.

In recent years, Apple has bought the rights to broadcast Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer games, added sports journalism to its News app, and created sports documentaries about teams like the Golden State Warriors and New England Patriots. They are also expanding into the sports field, including broadcasting TV programs. Apple TV+.

Apple made a bid for the rights to National Football League games last year before losing out to YouTube, and is expected to participate in future rights negotiations with the National Basketball Association, CNBC reports. Apple, like his Google and Amazon, sees major live sports events as potential anchors for its streaming services.

The new app doesn't come preinstalled on iPhones and is tightly integrated with Apple's other service apps, including the TV and News apps.

For example, users' existing settings for their favorite teams, sports, and leagues are retrieved from these apps, so when they first open a sports app, many people find themselves already looking at their favorite team's scores. Become.

Notifications and live activity will also be handled by the Apple News and Apple TV apps, including existing features such as game start time notifications and alerts for close games that users may be interested in.

Most game pages include sport-specific information, such as who scored, which players are on the court, and who is at first base. The page also includes live betting odds, but users can turn them off in the settings.

Game pages often also include an Apple TV button. This means users can tap a button to view his live stream of the game. This works not only for sports provided by Apple, but also for games from streaming services connected to the Apple TV app. Many of them still require a cable subscription, but they will increasingly be available from major streamers.

“In an ideal world, when I'm watching a Duke game, I'd like it to ask me to open my TV app and take me to the basketball game,” Cue said. “And that's what we're trying to do.”

Notably, there's no special version of Apple's new Vision Pro headset, which is Apple's best product for watching sports on a large virtual display.

Cue talked about Apple's desire to improve sports distribution even before Apple offered streaming services. He criticized the cable channel's guide in a 2016 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, saying how difficult it was to find the Duke game. In 2019, Apple provided Sports Illustrated with an investigation into the war room it built to monitor games and send notifications.

Cue said Apple is doing a lot of work behind the scenes, working with app developers and streaming providers, for example, to make their services work seamlessly with Apple's. Apple's goal is to make finding sports information easy and clean, and ultimately allow you to seamlessly start a game with just a few taps.

“As a huge sports fan, there has never been a better time, and there has never been a worse time,” Cue said. “It's the best of times when almost everything in the world was televised in some way. But it's never been this bad, because of the amount of services, the rights, the blackouts, the restrictions.”

Cue said Apple will also include the ability for users to follow the college basketball March Madness tournament within the app.

Here is the list of leagues that Apple has announced they will support:

MLBNFLNCAA SoccerWNBAMLSNBANCAA Basketball (Men/Women)NHLB Bundesliga/Liga Liga MX League 1Premier LeagueSerie A

