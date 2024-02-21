Victoria Beckham launches cleansing duo with celebrity facialist Melanie Grant





Victoria Beckham has teamed up with celebrity facialist and esthetician Melaine Grant to launch a cleansing duo.

This cleanser, which took two years to develop, comes in both gel and oil-based versions.

This includes a daily oil cleanser with olive fruit oil that works to protect the skin.

According to the brand, it breaks down makeup and also removes impurities.

Meanwhile, the Daily Lactic Acid Gel Cleanser is infused with rose damask flower water to condition and soothe your skin.

Both cleansers are suitable for dry, mature, sensitive, oily and combination skin types and can be purchased for $100 a pair from the Victoria Beckham Beauty website.

“I've been obsessed with finding the perfect cleanser for years,” Beckham said in an Instagram post, “because the right cleanser doesn't just remove what's not there, it puts back what's supposed to be there and removes what's left. “It leaves a perfect base for my routine,” he said in an Instagram post.

The new category launch builds on the entrepreneur's existing skincare line, which includes moisturizers and serums developed in collaboration with Augustine Bader.

Betchum also launched her first fragrance collection under her beauty brand in 2023.

The EDP series includes Portofino '97, Sweet 302, and San Ysidro Drive, with aromas ranging from black peppercorn to pink peony to passion fruit.

Beckham, the wife of English soccer player David Beckham, founded her eponymous beauty brand in 2019 with industry veteran Sarah Krell.

Victoria Beckham Beauty's original line consisted of eye color cosmetics, followed a few months later by lip products.

