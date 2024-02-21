Northern Israel's tech community unites to prepare for post-war reconstruction





More than 70 high-tech startups gathered in the conflict-torn Upper Galilee on Tuesday, hinting at the potential for recovery in Israel's northern region despite the standstill caused by ongoing hostilities since the Oct. 7 atrocities. The gathering was attended by major investors such as JVP, Iron Nation, Deloitte Catalyst, Intel Ignite, and Invidia, and highlighted our united efforts to strengthen investment and provide immediate aid to the restoration of the Galilee. .

The protracted conflict, which broke out on October 7 and led to the mass displacement of the northern population following the participation of the terrorist group Hezbollah in a bombing campaign from Lebanon, poses a serious threat to the survival of the Galilee's burgeoning high-tech sector. ing. . Recognizing this pressing concern, industry leaders gathered at Kibbutz Mahanaim to extend support, explore investment possibilities, and express unwavering solidarity with the region's struggling startups.

1 View gallery

Elel Margalit (right) and Dror Bing.

(Photo: Eres Ben Simon)

The evident solidarity witnessed highlights the tech community's unwavering commitment to the revitalization of Galilee. This joint call to action galvanizes efforts to rebuild and revitalize the region, and makes a firm commitment to driving economic growth and innovation in 2024 and beyond, thereby ensuring Galilee's resilience and prosperous future. This is something to reconfirm.

The event, led by entrepreneur and investor Elel Margalit, Chairman and Founder of JVP and Margalit Startup City Galilee, marked a pivotal moment in the region's journey towards recovery and regeneration. “The high-tech visionaries of Galilee are acting as a bridge to restore stability and prosperity to the north,” Margalit said. “If Israel does not make decisive military choices like the one in Lebanon, “The ability to adjust will also be weakened.” It's about restoring order here in the North and bringing people back home. This effort is no less successful than any victory achieved by military means. This is the bridge for you, the entrepreneurs of this region, to slowly begin your return to the North. . ”

Professor Amir Yaron, Governor of the Bank of Israel, said: “In the postwar period, the high-tech sector has faced significant economic challenges, but it has once again proven its significant contribution to economic prosperity. We have a national obligation to continue to act towards recovery.'' There is,” he said. Economic activity in the southern and northern regions of the country. ”

“The path to conflict resolution will determine the return of the population and the future trajectory of the north,” said Giora Salz, Chair of the Upper Galilee Regional Council. Told. 170 are thriving in our region. ”

Dror Bin, CEO of the Innovation Agency, said: “Israel's high-tech industry cannot rely solely on the urban powerhouses of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. The groundbreaking work being developed in the Galilee is exceptional. We stand ready to pledge our unwavering support every step of the way.” road. ”

Major General Giola Inbal (Res.) said: “The government's decision to evacuate people from the north was a grave mistake. Throughout history, our country's borders have always been determined by the plow. Civil society is an exceptional generation that provides us with national resilience far more effectively than the mere presence of tanks and aircraft.”

