Why Firefly Aerospace's Alpha rocket deployed a satellite into the wrong orbit in December





We now know why the fourth-ever launch of Firefly Aerospace's Alpha rocket didn't go completely to plan.

The mission, dubbed “Fly the Lightning,” launched on December 22 last year and carried an electronically steerable antenna payload developed by aerospace giant Lockheed Martin into low Earth orbit (LEO). .

The 95-foot (29-meter) tall Alpha delivered its payload to LEO but failed to reach its target orbit. Firefly soon began investigating the accident, which has now concluded, the company announced on Tuesday (February 20).

“The investigation revealed that this accident was due to an error in the guidance, navigation, and control (GNC) software algorithm that prevented the system from sending the necessary pulse commands to the reaction control system (RCS) thrusters prior to the second stage engine reignition. ” Firefly wrote in an update on Tuesday.

“Firefly is currently implementing corrective actions to ensure the GNC software issue is resolved, including process changes to detect and prevent similar issues in the future,” the company added. “Alpha will be able to fly again within the next few months.”

Firefly emphasized that while software issues hampered Fly the Lightning, the mission did not fail.

“Despite these challenges, Alpha deployed its payload into orbit and enabled mission partners to successfully achieve key mission objectives, including rapid post-satellite commissioning,” the company said. It said in an update on Tuesday.

That payload was designed to “demonstrate faster on-orbit sensor calibration to provide rapid capabilities to U.S. warfighters,” Firefly representatives wrote in a pre-launch mission description.

The upper stage of Firefly Aerospace's Alpha rocket captured this view over Earth during the Fly the Lightning mission on December 22, 2023. (Image credit: Firefly Aerospace/NASASpaceflight.com)

Fly the Lightning was the fourth orbital mission for Firefly and Alpha.

The first flight in September 2021 was a test mission, but it failed shortly after launch. Alpha recovered with partial success in October 2022, placing seven satellites into orbit, but they were apparently placed too low.

The two-stage rocket was launched for the third time in September 2023 on a U.S. Space Force mission called Victus Nox. The flight was a real success. Alpha launched just 27 hours after the Space Force issued the order, setting a new record for a national security mission and deploying its primary satellite into its target orbit.

