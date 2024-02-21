MultiversX blockchain node service is now available on Google Cloud. MultiversX Blog





Businesses can now discover MultirsX technology to customize, manage, and deploy solutions for distributed applications in collaboration with millions of developers on Google Cloud.

Huge cloud service marketplace provider enables snapshot-less rapid monitoring team setup for streamlined deployment of shard-agnostic infrastructure, quickly handling network peculiarities in terms of sharding To do.

https://console.cloud.google.com/marketplace/product/multiversx-gcp-markeplace/multiversx-snapshotless-observing-squad?hl=en&project=gentle-waters-413318

The node hosting solution, also known as “1-click”, allows developers to connect their products to the MultiversX network and perform operations requested by users. This includes both reading and writing data on the blockchain.

Google Cloud Blockchain Services for MultiversX

Google's support for MultiversX nodes in a simple way simplifies development, and blockchain's unique characteristics such as ownership, transparency, and immutability are making it more and more popular as more and more people are looking for ways to adopt blockchain. It will be open to many companies, institutions and startups.

The new enterprise-grade solution is a great addition to the existing developer-friendly environment on MultirsX. It is known for its ease of building and writing smart contracts in popular programming languages ​​(Rust/C/C++/JS/, etc.) and its complementary and robust environment. Testing tools as the foundation for more secure code.

This news follows a very recent move in which MultiversX blockchain data is now available in BigQuery to enable researchers, analysts, and product professionals to explore application metrics, user behavior, and improvement points. It was announced later.

Just as barriers have been lowered and the internet has become more useful, blockchain is following suit.

MultiversX is a production-ready blockchain with generalized abstractions, global performance, and low costs of using and deploying on-chain products.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud Platform is a suite of cloud computing services that provides a set of modular cloud services and a set of management tools, including compute, data storage, data analytics, and machine learning.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://multiversx.com/blog/multiversx-google-cloud-blockchain-services

