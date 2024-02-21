U.S. Air Force signs second contract with SoAk Technologies to improve Airman performance with innovative acoustic technology





TULSA, Okla., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Soaak Technologies, Inc. announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a $1.1 million SBIR Phase II contract focused on delivering the company's unique acoustic frequency configuration The most pressing challenges facing the Department of the Air Force (DAF).

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) processes. Accelerate the small business experience by speeding up proposals, gaining timelines, and changing the pool of potential applicants. Expand opportunities for small businesses and eliminate bureaucratic overhead by continuously implementing process improvement changes in contract enforcement.

DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018, expanding the scope of DAF-funded innovations. And now, Soaak Technologies continues its journey from Phase ITO Phase II, creating and delivering innovative capabilities that strengthen our nation's national defense. united states of america.

Soaak Technologies develops advanced mobile and web applications tailored to DAF's unique operational needs. These applications are created to improve mission readiness and cognitive resiliency using Soaak's proprietary acoustic frequency technology, meeting the critical requirements of maintaining peak mental and physical state in challenging environments. Correspond. The project aims to improve medical technology innovation and operational efficiency for military personnel by integrating Soaak's proprietary technology.

“SoAk is proud to collaborate with DAF on this vital effort. Our unique technology offers breakthrough passive “It represents a non-pharmacological approach,” said Aaron Fournier, president of SoAk Digital. With this project, we aim to not only improve the cognitive resiliency and mission readiness of DAF personnel, but also establish a new standard for integrating passive and active health technologies into our nation's military operations. I look forward to it. ”

Disclaimer: The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, Department of Defense, or the U.S. Government.

About Soaak: Soaak Technologies, Inc. is at the forefront of innovative health and wellness technologies delivered through digital services and physical clinics. Soaak provides more than 21 million minutes of digital health services in 133 countries and is working to improve lives around the world. The company's suite of services, including the Soaak app and his Soaak Clinic, utilize clinically proven sound frequency technology to support overall health by optimizing mind, body, and spirit.

About AFRL: The Air Force Research Laboratory is the Department of the Air Force's primary scientific research and development center. AFRL plays a critical role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable combat technologies for the Air Force, Space Force, and Cyber ​​Space Force. With more than 12,500 employees in nine technology areas and 40 other businesses around the world, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology, from basic research to advanced research and technology development. doing. For more information, please visit afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX: As DAF's Innovation Division and a division within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings America's cutting-edge ingenuity from small businesses and startups to address DAF's most pressing challenges. AFWERX employs approximately 325 military, civilian and contractor personnel across six sites and locations and runs an annual budget of $1.4 billion. Since 2019, AFWERX has awarded 4,697 new contracts worth more than $2.6 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit afwerx.com.

