Apple introduces quantum-resistant encryption to iMessage amid potential hacking threats

Apple will roll out an iMessage update to prevent future hacking threats from quantum computing on Wednesday, following warnings from government agencies and technology executives that protections are needed to prevent threats from advanced computers. Announced.

Key facts

The update, which is rolling out to all iPhones this year, includes a new encryption standard for iMessage that periodically reissues encryption keys to apps, making it harder for hackers to access, Apple said.

According to Apple, current encryption standards can be attacked using a sufficiently powerful quantum computer and a hacker who has collected large amounts of currently encrypted data for reference.

Apple said it has not identified evidence of a successful attack against the new encryption standard, which it calls PQ3, but said there are no quantum computers yet that can crack the old standard.

Apple's new security protocols outperform those of all other widely deployed messaging apps, including Signal, an encrypted messaging service, the company says.

What to watch out for

The company says similar protections are being developed for other Apple products, including iCloud.

tangent

Last month, Chinese government officials claimed that a Beijing-based forensic science laboratory had successfully cracked Apple's AirDrop encryption. According to China's Bureau of Justice, the institute has created a tool that can analyze encrypted logs on the recipient's iPhone and decrypt the AirDrop sender's phone number and email. This tool is used for malicious purposes such as illegally distributing and spreading bad information to nearby people while transmitting illegal photos, videos, and audios in crowded places such as subways, buses, and shopping malls. Helped police identify suspects using AirDrop. It was not immediately clear whether any arrests were made as a result of this breakthrough.

Main background

A bill was announced in 2022 that calls for cybersecurity standards to protect against potential threats from quantum computers, which can solve complex problems faster than traditional computers. Later, the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the Department of Homeland Security announced new standards for cybersecurity, indicating that quantum computers pose risks during their work. Unprecedented speed and power in computing. Separately, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency warned of potential threats from quantum computing, saying early planning is needed. According to Bloomberg, IBM general manager Ana Paula Assis suggested last month that quantum computing would cause a cybersecurity Armageddon. SandboxAQ CEO Jack Hidary says most companies don't have a roadmap to protect themselves from the threat of hacking from AI and quantum computers. He argued that it could take eight to 10 years for banks to implement appropriate standards.

References

China claims to have cracked Apple AirDrop to identify senders of inappropriate speech (Forbes)

