Xbox games coming to Switch





Tom GerkenTechnology reporter

Xbox Game Studio

Two games that were previously exclusive to Microsoft will soon be available on Nintendo's Switch console.

Narrative adventure game “Pentiment'' will be released on Thursday, and co-op game “Grounded'' will be released in April.

In what some saw as a major shift in direction for the industry, Microsoft announced in February that four Xbox exclusive games would soon be coming to the competing platform.

Until now, it was unclear what those titles were.

The names and release dates of the other two games remain unknown.

The announcement was made at Nintendo Direct, the company's online showcase.

Several other upcoming titles for the platform were also revealed, including a new Endless Ocean game, Monster Hunter Stories, and a remake of the 2010 Disney hit Epic Mickey.

Attendees were also surprised by the unexpected announcement of their latest game from the developer of the 2017 hit Sonic Mania.

Penny's Big Breakaway, created by Evening Star, is a platform game with a distinct 1990s look.

“I think the 3D platformer genre at the moment is actually going through a bit of a renaissance,” development director Christian Whitehead told the BBC.

“There are a lot of options just on Steam and Nintendo Switch,” he added.

Evening StarPenny's Big Breakaway has a look firmly based in the '90s

Evening Star was formed by many people who worked on Sonic Mania as independent contractors.

The game was a hit in 2017, earning an average score of 86 on review aggregation site Metacritic and was nominated for that year's Game Awards.

A sequel to that game was highly anticipated by fans, but it never materialized, and Sega instead released Sonic Superstars in 2023, created by Sonic's original designers.

Sega and Nintendo's mascots Sonic and Mario were considered rivals in the 1990s, but when Sega stopped manufacturing its own consoles in the 2000s, they began releasing Sonic on rival consoles.

Currently, Sonic games are appearing on Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft hardware.

