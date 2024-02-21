Google launches new open source AI model Gemma





Introducing Gemma, Google's open source AI model.

Google on Wednesday announced a new family of models to “help developers and researchers build AI responsibly.” Gemma is built on the same research and technology used to create Gemini, and its closed-source model powers the Gemini chatbot (formerly known as Bard) and AI-related tools for Workspace (formerly known as Duet AI) .

Can Gemma give Google an edge in the AI ​​race?

The AI ​​competition between Google and OpenAI will continue to be fierce in 2024, but OpenAI appears to have the upper hand. Almost every other week, we get a new feature or update from Google, but only OpenAI announces something bigger. In December, Google announced Gemini, and less than a month later, OpenAI launched its GPT store. Last week, Google announced a “flashy” update to Gemini called “Gemini 1.5.” However, this situation was quickly overturned when OpenAI announced his AI video generator Sora.

But one thing OpenAI hasn't done yet is develop an open source version of its model (transparency isn't really OpenAI's strong suit). Google also hasn't fully disclosed how its AI model will be trained, but here's why it created Gemma. According to the announcement, the company believes in “making AI work for everyone.”

Gemma is available in two model weights: Gemma 2B and Gemma 7B. Both are pre-trained, have instruction-tuned variants, and can run on a developer's laptop or desktop with a CPU or GPU, and on Google Cloud with a GPU and his TPU acceleration. Unlike Gemini, which is multimodal, Gemma only has text-to-text support. But in terms of performance, Google says Gemma “significantly outperforms larger models on key benchmarks while adhering to rigorous standards for safe and responsible output.” (Please note that this technical document was not available at the time of publication.)

When it comes to safety and liability, Gemma is pre-trained to filter out personal and confidential information. She was tested using Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF) for coordination. Additionally, it undergoes manual red teaming and adversarial testing for potential harm.

In addition to Gemma, Google is also releasing a new Responsible Generative AI Toolkit. It includes best practice resources for safety classification, debugging, and LLM development.

Gemma can be accessed for free on Kaggle and Colab. Also available from Hugging Face, MaxText, and Nvidia NeMo. Plus, for the first time, Google Cloud users will receive her $300 credit.

