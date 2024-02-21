Apple says not to put a wet iPhone into uncooked rice. Here's what to do instead:





New Jersey man believes Apple Watch saved his life

New Jersey man credits Apple Watch for saving his life 02:21

Apple is trying to dispel the conventional wisdom that iPhone users accidentally got their devices wet. The company warns against placing wet phones in uncooked rice to dry them.

In new guidelines for recovering phones that have come in contact with liquids, Apple advises users to let them dry naturally instead of soaking them in uncooked rice.

Grain absorbs liquids quickly, so many people rely on uncooked rice to dry wet electronics, but Apple says this technique can actually damage iPhones. I did.

“Please do not put your iPhone inside a rice bag.”

Apple is clearly telling iPhone users what not to do when a “liquid detected” warning appears on the screen.

“Do not put your iPhone inside a rice bag. Small grains of rice may damage your iPhone,” the company said.

Additionally, if you see a “liquid detected” warning on your phone's screen, don't charge your device until both your phone and cable are completely dry, Apple says.

“Charging your iPhone while the Lightning connector or USB-C connector is wet can corrode the pins on the connector or cable, permanently damaging them or causing them to stop working and disrupt your connection to your iPhone or accessory. “This may cause issues,” Apple explains.

Tap the phone and leave it in a dry place

Instead, unplug the phone from the power adapter and tap the phone with your hand with the charging port facing down to drain any excess liquid from the device. After that, leave your iPhone in a dry place with airflow, he says, Apple says.

iPhone wireless chargers won't cause any damage either.

After 30 minutes, try reconnecting your device to the power adapter. An alert will tell you if there's any liquid left inside your phone, and Apple says it can take up to 24 hours for the device to dry completely.

Also avoid attempting to dry using external heat sources or compressed air. For example, avoid using a hair dryer or inserting cotton swabs or other objects into the connector in an attempt to absorb liquid, the company says.

More from CBS News

Megan Cerullo

Megan Cerullo is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch based in New York, where she covers small business, workplace, health care, consumer spending, and personal finance topics. She regularly appears on her CBS News streaming to discuss her own coverage.

Thank you for reading CBS News.

Create a free account or log in to enjoy more features.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/apple-iphone-rice/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos