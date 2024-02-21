Singapore's first major video game title gets mixed reviews when released





Skull & Bones was announced by Justin Farren, creative director of Ubisoft Singapore, at the Ubisoft E3 conference held at the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles, California on June 11, 2018.

Christian Petersen | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Ubisoft Singapore on Friday officially launched its first major video game, Skull and Bones, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series .

“This is the first time a game of this type has been led by a studio in Singapore or Southeast Asia, and the atmosphere to make it happen has been great,” Jean-François Vallée, managing director of Ubisoft Singapore, told CNBC. He spoke on “Street Signs Asia.'' Monday.

The Singapore government is taking steps to strengthen the domestic gaming industry. Ubisoft Singapore received a grant from the Economic Development Board in 2016 to support the development of “AAA” game titles from the city-state.

The “AAA” game classification typically refers to titles produced and distributed by large, well-known publishers with large development and marketing budgets.

According to data collected by market research firm YouGov in 2020, at least three-quarters of the population in Singapore plays video or mobile games, and that percentage jumps to 90% for 18-24 year olds.

However, Skull and Bones has received mixed reviews so far among gamers who have played it. On the game review website Metacritic, critics give him a score of 64 out of 100, and user ratings are “generally poor.”

But Ubisoft's Vallee said he's happy with the game's reception so far. He said millions of people signed up to play the game's open beta for free leading up to its official release.

“It's met my expectations and we've only just launched. So far, players are working on it and sending us feedback. We've already fixed some bugs.” he said.

The standard version of the “cooperative open world pirate action RPG” costs $60, with more updates and work planned for the future.

But despite a reported $200 million development budget, the process hasn't been smooth sailing for the young game studio, which was founded in 2008.

The game was officially announced in 2017, but was reportedly conceived several years ago following the success of another pirate-themed Ubisoft game, Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag. It has been. However, Skull and Bones suffered from multiple release delays and a complete reboot starting in 2018.

According to a 2021 report by gaming website Kotaku, there were at least three different creative directors working on the game, and current and former Ubisoft developers told the publication that they were working on Skull and Bones. ' lacked a clear creative vision and was plagued by too many managers. competing for power.

During Ubisoft's earnings call earlier this month, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said Skull and Bones was a “4-A game,” defended the game's price, and said the game “will pay off in the long run.” “We will bring it to fruition,” he expressed confidence.

The CEO's past statements have received some criticism online from gamers and netizens who were disappointed with the final product of Skull and Bones after a decade long wait.

Vallee said on Monday that while Skull and Bones will remain Ubisoft Singapore's main focus for years to come, the studio has “many other projects in the works”. Stated.

