Gen Z can 'double their income potential' with tech skills bootcamps

To close the skills gap and strengthen the UK's tech workforce, Michelle Donnellan, Secretary for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), will promote skills bootcamps that promise to double Gen Z's salary expectations The campaign has started.

The government-backed bootcamp focuses on high-demand areas such as cloud computing, cybersecurity, and software development, with the aim of equipping participants with essential skills and guaranteeing interviews upon completion. There is.

A recent study by Barclays Eagle Labs and Beauhurst, funded by DSIT's Digital Growth Grant, revealed that the skills learned through these bootcamps could mean average salaries of over 70,000 . This is more than 2.5 times his national average.

Roles across the technology sector pay an average of 55% more than the national average.

The campaign addresses the persistent demand for entry-level talent in the UK technology sector, which continues to face challenges in recruiting junior staff despite a decline in technology job advertising last year.

Mr Donnellan said in a statement: “The UK’s ambition to grow and its potential to scale is enormous. They can no longer allow their ambitions to be limited by a lack of digital skills.”

Skills Bootcamp offers courses of up to 16 weeks and provides participants with the knowledge they need for a high-tech career. You don't need any technical expertise or educational qualifications to secure a place.

The government will pump 550 million into boot camps targeting priority skills such as cloud computing, software development, data and analytics, cybersecurity and web development, helping 64,000 individuals gain skills by 2025. We aim to improve.

The campaign is supported by the Digital Skills Council, made up of leading technology companies such as Google and Amazon Web Services, and aims to create opportunities for individuals from diverse backgrounds.

Companies like Google and Amazon Web Services are actively supporting this effort, offering free cloud skills and AI training to individuals from all walks of life.

