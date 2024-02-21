USF tackles environmental challenges through new initiative with Tampa Bay Wave and St. Petersburg Innovation District I USF News





Written by Tina Meketa, University Communications and Marketing

USF continues to strengthen its collaboration with Tampa Bay Wave and the St. Petersburg Innovation District through the creation of new programs that address some of the nation's most pressing environmental issues.

Led by Tampa Bay Wave, a leading technology startup organization, the BlueTech|X Accelerator is a collaboration between small and medium-sized businesses pioneering ocean, coastal, and Great Lakes-based solutions through observational technologies, products, and services that address climate resilience. and entrepreneurs. needs.

“USF is poised to make a significant contribution to the BlueTech|X accelerator, leveraging its Gulf Coast research facilities, faculty expertise in oceanography and environmental marine science, and strong ties to Tampa Bay's entrepreneurial community.” said USF Vice President Sylvia Thomas. research and innovation.

Professor Steve Murawksi from the College of Marine Sciences will facilitate experiential learning opportunities by providing access to the University's laboratories and research vessels, and will deliver training modules in a variety of techniques.

The blue economy is a major contributor to the Tampa Bay region, supporting thousands of jobs and millions of economic activities, Murawski said. Developing the next generation of entrepreneurs, managers, and scientists is an important mission of his USF, and our College of Marine Sciences is pleased to participate in this innovative accelerator program.

“As a lifelong Florida resident, I am deeply committed to protecting our region's precious coastline and beaches. With this generous NOAA grant, we will continue our 10-year collaboration with USF. We can scale up and launch innovative accelerators focused on ocean-based climate resilience. The BlueTech|X Accelerator is not only a step towards protecting our natural resources; It’s also a move that will strengthen Tampa Bay’s innovation ecosystem and create high-value tech jobs in the process,” said Linda Olson, CEO of Tampa Bay Wave.

The BlueTech|X Accelerator is made possible by a $250,000 grant awarded to Tampa Bay Wave by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration through its Ocean-Based Climate Resiliency Accelerator Program. The accelerator will help shape innovative solutions in marine renewable energy, coastal and ocean carbon sequestration, hazard mitigation, and ecosystem services.

The Innovation District is home to the Maritime Team and the Maritime and Defense Technology Hub, a collaboration between the two maritime sectors that will benefit from the products, services and talent created by the BlueTech|X Accelerator.

Alison Barlow, executive director of the St. Petersburg Innovation District, said Tampa Bay has the largest concentration of blue economy professionals in the southeastern United States with a long history of working together to solve important problems. He said there is one area where We are excited that this grant will give us the opportunity to deepen our work with innovators who are seeking bold solutions to critical issues facing coastal communities.

Following initial development, USF, Wave, and the Innovation District will be eligible to compete for additional funding through the NOAA Climate Resilience Accelerator Program for further implementation of the BlueTech|X Accelerator.

In addition to this new initiative, USF recently partnered with Wave to create the HealthTech|X Accelerator and FinTech|X Accelerator. USF also has many projects with the Innovation District. These include the creation of a planner-in-residence course in which students will help develop master plans for their district neighborhoods.

