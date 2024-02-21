Study Notes: Talk Tracker encourages students to verbalize their thoughts





Even for the most experienced educators, engaging students and getting them to talk can be difficult. If students are naturally introverted, don't understand the material, or don't want to participate for other reasons, hesitation can hinder learning. Stanford University researchers Dorottiya Demushky and Rose Wang, along with Sean Geraghty and Carol Yu of the tutoring company Qumas, encourage students and their tutors to increase student conversation during tutoring. We investigated technological innovations aimed at

Demushky et al. studied the effectiveness of his TalkMeter, a computer program that tracks interactions and speaking times between CueMath instructors and students. The meter appears twice (every 20 minutes) during her tutoring session and indicates what percentage of the conversation was conducted by the student and the instructor. The authors randomly assigned the instructor to her three different groups. A control group, an instructor-facing group where only the instructor can see her TalkMeter, and a student-facing group where both the instructor and student can see the meter.

The authors found that TalkMeter increased student conversation rates by 13 to 14 percent in both treatment groups. In the group facing the tutor, the tutor spoke less, but in the group facing the student, the students spoke more and expressed more mathematical thinking. While there was no increase in student reasoning in the tutor-facing group, the student-facing group showed a moderate increase in student reasoning and use of unique mathematical vocabulary by 24 and 18 percent, respectively. I did.

Both interventions showed some degree of transfer of cognitive tasks from tutor to student. But when both tutor and student can see her TalkMeter, students talk more, use more math terms, and explain what they are doing more often. became. In response, tutors asked better questions of students and often based their questions on what students said. Both methods of using TalkMeter resulted in some zero-sum trade-off when students used more math vocabulary, but when both parties could see TalkMeter, tutor usage decreased; Increased student reasoning appears to have a net positive effect, as it elicits better questions and promotes understanding of mathematics. Student ideas by instructor.

These findings show that educators can use tools that track student engagement to not only get students speaking more, but also to create higher-quality conversations that elicit deeper thinking and inferences from students. Suggests.

