Apple releases first sports app





CNN —

Apple is making even bigger moves in sports.

The company on Wednesday released Apple Sports, a free app for iPhone that offers real-time scores, key statistics and live betting odds.

At launch, users will be able to access live data from leagues such as the NBA, NHL, and MLS. The app is Apple's first release in the sports space, released ahead of March Madness, and provides real-time data for both men's and women's NCAA basketball. Other leagues will be added over time, including the NFL and MLB.

We created Apple Sports to give sports fans what they want. Because we provide an app that gives you incredibly fast access to your scores and stats. said Eddie Cue, Apple's senior vice president of services, who oversaw the app and was personally involved in its creation.

The app will contain no ads at launch, but represents Apple's latest entry into the world of sports, a multibillion-dollar business that tech companies have recently entered and retains traditionally lucrative broadcast rights. is challenging legacy media companies that have It also threatens to upend the mobile sports app space, which has long been dominated by ad-supported apps like ESPN.

Apple has signed deals in recent years with various sports leagues, including MLB and MLS, to stream games on its Apple TV+ streaming service. Amazon, a major rival in the technology and streaming industry, began broadcasting Thursday Night Football and NFL games exclusively on Black Friday.

Apple Sports can alert users where a game is being broadcast, but it won't stream the game directly within the app, instead directing users to the appropriate app to watch the action.

Technology and media companies are increasingly turning to sports rights to capture paying viewers for their streaming services. In recent months, the NFL playoffs and Super Bowl have broken viewership records, with NBCUniversal's exclusive Peacock broadcast of the wild-card game leading to the biggest single-day streaming event in history, according to Nielsen.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/02/21/tech/apple-sports-app/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos