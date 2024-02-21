Video of man crossing road wearing Apple Vision Pro alerts police – National





San Diego police are issuing a safety warning to the public to “cross the street the old-fashioned way” after a video of a man walking down the street wearing an Apple Vision Pro headset went viral.

The video shows a man wearing a white down coat and green shorts wearing $3,499 augmented reality goggles and gesturing in the air. He crossed the street at a green light, passing a San Diego police officer who appeared to be attempting to arrest him at the corner of the intersection.

Story continues below ad

At least the video appears to show the man looking both ways as he crosses. Apple Vision Pro has a see-through feature that allows wearers to experience the real world, with the option to overlay augmented reality elements into their view.

The video of the distracted pedestrian was reposted by San Diego Police on their Instagram account. The department said it was “baffled and stopped” by the incident.

“A video circulating online shows a Central District patrol team wearing the latest Apple Vision Pro headsets confronting pedestrians walking down a downtown street.” writes the police.

“While we are all for exploring new dimensions and technologies, let’s not forget the importance of pedestrian safety. Folks, leave these virtual experiences on the sidewalk and bring them to the real world. Cross the road the old-fashioned way, with your eyes wide open, unobstructed, and without distractions.”

Get the latest national news. Sent to your email daily.

A video posted by Instagram account San Diego Humor claims to show the view of a man crossing the road through Vision Pro. The video shows a man changing songs on an Apple Music window floating in the upper third of his field of vision.

Story continues below ad

A more extreme example of a Vision-Pro user made news earlier this month when a video went viral showing a man driving a Tesla on autopilot while wearing a headset. Apple warns users to never use the device while driving a vehicle. Dante Lentini, a 21-year-old computer science student who appears in the video, claims he performed the stunt as part of a skit.

0:25 Man admits he drove a Tesla with Apple Vision Pro installed for a skit

trending now

Millennials will overtake baby boomers as the dominant generation in Canada

Former Ontario nuclear power plant operator charged with leaking confidential information

According to Ars Technica senior editor Samuel Axon, who took the Vision Pro for a test walk around a Chicago neighborhood, the goggle's see-through feature is “more than adequate for walking around while using it safely.”

“No, it's not nearly the same as seeing the world with your own eyes, but it has all the fidelity and depth perception (and barely enough field of view) you need to be comfortable.” “It wasn't a question of making sure they were safe and traveling safely on foot,” he wrote in an article last week.

Story continues below ad

That said, “wearing the Vision Pro while driving is unsafe and downright stupid,” Axon points out.

During our test walk, Axon encountered an issue when trying to interact with the augmented reality aspects of the device while on the move.

Vision Pro lets you open windows to stream music, browse the Internet, and check social media just like you do on your computer. However, these pages are mapped to a specific space around them. For example, it's fine at home or in a limited space. If you open a recipe near the stove and return to the cutting board, the recipe will still be near the stove when you return.

If users are operating outdoors in public areas, they may encounter serious problems. Axon said he opened a music app and changed the song while he was walking down the street. It worked, but the window remained stuck in the neighbor's yard. When he returned from his walk, it was still there, floating on the lawn.

“visionOS windows don't stick to you. They stay in place. You can pick them up and carry them around, but they're a little unstable, so you'll end up losing them a few times.” he writes.

Video of the pedestrian wearing the Vision Pro appears to show him pinching the window as he crosses the street. The video, which is said to be shot from a man's point of view, shows a man following him across the street and his Apple Music window displayed.

Story continues below ad

2:39 Tech Talk: Apple's Vision Pro review and creative ideas to bring remote workers back to the office

Previous video Next video

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/10307718/apple-vision-pro-crossing-street-san-diego-police/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos