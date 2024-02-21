Teaching digital innovation ethics to maximize the benefits of digital innovation





Long before the rise of Google, Amazon, Facebook, and other tech giants, philosopher Luciano Floridi pondered the ethical and conceptual implications of the information age, highlighting the benefits and potential risks of world-changing digital technologies. He has created works that address this with foresight.

For example, his seminal paper in 1996 foresaw the many ways people would use the Internet to misrepresent information.

Floridi, founding director of the Yale Digital Ethics Center (DEC) and professor of the practice of cognitive science, said it's clear that the internet can be a great communication channel, and new means of communication have always brought with it misinformation. Program of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences. I listed what I thought would happen.

Floridi, who joined Yale from Oxford University last summer, will bring this pioneering approach to the new center, leading a team of 12 postdoctoral and graduate student researchers to explore digital innovation and He studies governance, ethical, legal and social impacts. Technology and its impact on humans, society and the environment. In its work, the Center aims to identify the benefits of digital innovation, enhance its potential as a force for good, and reduce its risks.

We do not research or comment on current trends. Rather, if possible, we would like to be the first to venture into previously undiscovered, unknown, and uncertain territory.

DEC has internal and external roles. A campus hub for Yale scholars to assist with questions and projects related to digital ethics and the social impact of digital technologies, designed to detect and address ethical issues related to artificial intelligence and other technological innovations before they occur. It is also an international research center. We also advise governments, businesses and non-governmental organizations on emerging issues in digital ethics.

In a recent conversation with Yale News, Floridi talked about her work with the European Union to establish protections in the use of artificial intelligence, the center's advisory role for businesses and governments, and the interaction between philosophy and digital innovation. Told.

One of the goals of establishing the Center was to create an international center of excellence addressing the impact and governance of new digital technologies. What does success look like?

Luciano Floridi: We look to the future and try to anticipate problems. In short, we aim to do pioneering work that expands knowledge and informs better policy, law and business strategy. What do we do with new technology? What is the right thing to do? Is a law necessary? What kind of framework should we create? The answer will determine whether companies will invest elsewhere or whether the government will issue this type of regulation instead of that one. It moves history at the end of the day.

We do not research or comment on current trends. Rather, if possible, we would like to be the first to venture into previously undiscovered, unknown, and uncertain territory. Now, that comes with risks. If you take this pioneering approach and things work out half of the time, you'll be very successful. This means that he publishes papers examining particularly important issues once or twice a year, earlier than anyone else. It's so big.

But that also means that sometimes things don't work out. We publish papers that don't really work, and that's okay. That's the cost of being a pioneer in our approach. However, if you build a track record with papers that actually hit the mark, you can become a leader in your field rather than just following what others are doing. That's our goal.

What is one of the most important examples of how your work has had an impact?

Floridi: I have been involved in setting up an ethical framework for the governance and use of artificial intelligence in the European Union. I am one of his authors of the AI ​​Act, a law that ensures the safety of AI systems used in the EU and respects fundamental rights. The enactment is coming soon.

The digital revolution is truly historic. Many things are changing so dramatically that many of the conceptual tools we have need to be completely rethought, and others need to be designed.

As part of that work, my colleagues and I created the first audit model for evaluating AI systems according to European law. This law sets out rules on the use of AI that apply to each of the 27 EU member states. Companies need to comply with the rules. Someone needs to conduct an audit to assess whether a company is following the rules. We started working on it five years before him. Our paper describing the audit model was downloaded 12,000 times by researchers in just a few weeks, which is unusual.

In collaboration with European colleagues, we also published the first paper on how to model AI risks according to the 0 to 5 scale defined in EU law. Zero is completely safe. 5 is dangerous and should not be done.

What are some examples of AI applications that are somewhere between completely safe and clearly dangerous?

Floridi: One complex application involves biometric biological measurements that can be used to identify and monitor people, such as facial recognition. Biometric authentication carries significant risks. These can be used by malicious parties to steal people's identities. Privacy risks arise when governments use biometrics to monitor their populations.

At the same time, it uses facial recognition to unlock your smartphone, which is much more secure than a password. Biometrics can be used to prevent and respond to terrorist attacks. Our risk model provides a way to know exactly when to intervene and when not to intervene with the use of AI.

In building the model, we borrowed several techniques from climate change risk modeling and applied them to AI-related risks, such as deepfakes and other methods of spreading disinformation. Some argue that the risk of this happening is increasing because people have always used propaganda and disinformation to manipulate public opinion. While that is true, the amount, quality, and cheapness of the misinformation that AI generates is extraordinary. It can be produced industrially, so it doesn't cost much. This is clearly a bigger threat than, say, the misinformation created in the 1950s. A pamphlet containing misinformation about political candidates may have been published at the time.

The center advises governments and businesses on ethical issues surrounding technological innovation. What is an example of that work?

Floridi: We've never been a consultancy, but governments and companies often come to us for advice when they have interesting ethical issues. Anticipating problems and addressing them early can cost a fraction of the human damage and economic resources of waiting until they explode. In the aftermath, significant disruption remains and, in some cases, can cause irreparable human suffering.

For example, I served on the UK government's National Health Service Covid-19 app advisory committee. This app is a voluntary contact tracing app aimed at monitoring the spread of the virus. It quickly became clear that there were serious issues regarding the interplay between privacy and security. [application programming interface]. The app will monitor users' movements 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. It was very close to what you would encounter in a surveillance state. I warned that we need to find trade-offs that provide enough data while also protecting people's privacy. Unfortunately, they released the app without taking my and other experts' recommendations into account, resulting in a disaster. Headlines decried threats to privacy and technological flaws.

They went back to the drawing board, incorporated the suggestions, and released a new version. But they threw away millions of dollars, and we don't know how many people suffered in the absence of an app to monitor the spread.

What other issues are the Center currently working on?

Floridi: I was working with other colleagues here at Yale on brain implants. This is about developing new chips that are more flexible. But it also has implications for who controls the chips and what happens if the companies that produce them go bankrupt. [after a clinical trial in Australia]. In this case, the court decided that the chip needed to be removed. What are the social implications of this technology? Some people may choose to receive brain implants to improve performance. All this sounds a little futuristic, but it's already here. Chips have been implanted in people for some time to deal with particularly severe cognitive challenges.

We are also working on digital infrastructure. We have just completed a paper on the governance and control of submarine cables. Businesses are being held back by governments, who are slowly but surely beginning to realize that nearly all internet traffic runs through these cables. Those who control the cable control the Internet. Today, governments want to control their infrastructure. I was researching its meaning.

How can philosophy address the ethical issues of the digital revolution?

Floridi: I belong to the tradition of Greek philosophers who engage with the real world. Plato and Aristotle founded and ran institutions called the Academy and the Lyceum, respectively. They were people dedicated to seeking truth and addressing real-world problems. Socrates died for his ideas, and I don't want to go down that path. The Greek tradition is very intellectual, but it is also practical and pragmatic. It concerns the question of philosophy, not the question of philosophers. Sooner or later, everyone faces philosophical problems. Life is full of them. They are small, large, and huge. Why are we here? Is there a life after death? That is human nature.

The digital revolution is truly historic. Never before has humanity made such a huge leap forward. Examples include the agricultural revolution and the industrial revolution. So many things are changing so dramatically that many of the conceptual tools we have need to be completely rethought, and others need to be designed. It's a magical time for philosophy. It's an opportunity you can't miss.

