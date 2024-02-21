ServiceNow, AICTE sign memorandum of understanding to upskill more than 10,000 students





From start to finish Kamolika Gupta Peres, VP & MD, ServiceNow India, Anil Sahasrabuddhe, Chairman, NAAC, Nick Tzitzon, Chief Strategy & Corporate Affairs Officer, ServiceNow, Dr Chandrasekhar Buddha, CCO & CEO, AICTE | Photo Credit: Special Events

ServiceNow, a US-based digital workflow company, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Education's All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to train over 10,000 students on the ServiceNow platform in the first year. did. This strategic partnership has the goal of increasing the number of students to 25,000 students within three years.

The partnership will give students the opportunity to study globally and centrally, while also developing future-ready skills and competencies, the company said in a statement. This establishes a path through which students can access her ServiceNow Administrator and Developer courses on her Now Learning platform. Students will also be introduced to AI technologies that provide important insights.

A recent research report by ServiceNow and Pearson found that AI and automation will require the upskilling and reskilling of 16.2 million or 1.6 billion workers in India, while creating 4.7 million new jobs in the technology sector. It is said that it will be created.

Nick Titzen, chief strategy and corporate affairs officer at ServiceNow, who met with AICTE leadership in New Delhi, said the memorandum ensures that AICTE affiliates across India have access to qualified talent to drive the next wave of innovation in India. He said it will be possible to build a pool.

Prof. (Dr.) TG Sitaram, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), said, “We are delighted to have the opportunity to support our students in the field of technology. Our collaboration with ServiceNow aims to provide students with advanced training in innovative concepts and techniques, as well as the motivation to explore cutting-edge technologies tailored to their needs. needs. This partnership underscores our commitment to student upskilling and technological literacy, which is critical to future success.

The ServiceNows RiseUp program is a global initiative to prepare young engineers for the workforce and aims to equip one million people around the world with in-demand digital skills. In India, the company has launched university academic programs and is collaborating with 20 universities covering 16 states, including government partnership, Nasscom, and ICT Academy in Tamil Nadu.

Approximately one-fifth of ServiceNow's 20,000 total employees are based in India.

