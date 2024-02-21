Google to fix AI image bot after 'woke' criticism





Getty ImagesGoogle and parent company Alphabet's Mountain View, California headquarters

Google is rushing to fix its new AI-powered image creation tool after claims it over-corrected for the risk of racial discrimination.

Users said the company's Gemini bot served up images depicting different genders and ethnicities, even if they were historically inaccurate.

For example, when we asked for images of America's Founding Fathers, we found women and people of color.

The company said its tools were “missing the mark.”

“Gemini's AI image generation certainly generates a wide range of people. And people all over the world are using it, so that's generally a good thing. But we're missing the point here,” Gemini said. said Jack Klotzyk, Senior Director of Experiences.

“We are working to improve this type of depiction immediately,” he added.

This isn't the first time AI has stumbled on real-world issues related to diversity.

For example, Google infamously had to apologize about a decade ago for labeling a photo of a black couple in its Photos app as “gorilla.”

Rival AI company OpenAI also criticized harmful stereotypes after users discovered that the company's Dall-E image generator responded to questions about CEOs and the majority of results were photos of white men. was accused of perpetuating the

Google, under pressure to prove it's keeping pace with AI development, released the latest version of Gemini last week.

The bot creates images in response to written queries.

This quickly attracted critics, accusing the company of training the bots to be laughably awake.

“It's embarrassingly difficult to get Google Gemini to acknowledge the existence of white people,” wrote computer scientist Debarghya Das.

Frank J. Fleming, an author and humorist who writes for outlets such as the right-wing PJ Media, said, “Here we go,” in response to the results he received after asking for images of Vikings.

The claims are gaining momentum in right-wing circles in the United States, where many major tech platforms have already faced backlash over allegations of liberal bias.

Krawczyk said the company takes representation and bias seriously and wants its results to reflect the company's global user base.

“The historical context is more nuanced and we will make further adjustments to accommodate that,” he said on X (formerly Twitter), where users were sharing questionable results they had received.

“This is part of the adjustment process and we'll reiterate your feedback. Thank you. Keep it up.”

